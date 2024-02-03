It's Tiffy Time, SmackDown.

After running through pretty much all there is to accomplish as a member of NXT, going so far as to do equestrian side quests with rival Fallon Henley, 2024 Royal Rumble entrant Tiffany Stratton has officially been called up to “The Show,” signing a contract with Nick Aldis to become the newest member of the SmackDown roster.

For Stratton, this move makes all the sense in the world, as Lyra Valkyria is locked into a feud with Roxanne Perez for the NXT Womens Championship, and after proving she can go on multiple occasions against main roster stars, from her time in the Rumble to her feud with Becky Lynch, it's clear the second-year Superstar has the look, upside, and WWE developmental experience to become a legit player on the main roster.

Need proof? Well, look no further than her first night on the job, as, after signing her deal and instantly making enemies with about a quarter of the locker room due to her #MeanGirlEnergy, “The Center of the Universe” backed her words up with a massive win over Mia Yim in her televised SmackDown debut, dispatching Michin in just under eight minutes while being put over by the new commentary duo of Corey Graves and Wade Barrett.

Catching up with Kayla Braxton after her first contract signing, feud, and win on the Blue Brand for the SmackDown LowDown, Stratton revealed that she wasn't surprised that she was called up to the main roster, as she believes she has everything it takes to be a WWE Superstar.

“I mean, we all knew it was only a matter of time before ‘Tiffy Time' came to RAW or SmackDown, and SmackDown happened to be that lucky brand,” Tiffany Stratton told Kayla Braxton on the SmackDown LowDown. “And not only did I prove to everybody back home and to everyone back in the locker room that I belong here, and whether they like it or not, they're gonna be seeing a lot more of ‘The Center of the Universe,' toodles.”

Did Stratton play her first night on SmackDown the right way? Debatable; if her goal was to make friends, then she failed in the pursuit to a pretty incredible degree. But if her goal instead was to prove that she's a legitimate contender that needs to be taken seriously by the likes of Bianca Belair and a returning Naomi, then her win over Yim undoubtedly accomplished that goal about as well as she could have hoped to, as brand new fans of the promotion were afforded one heck of an introduction to “Tiffy Time.”

Tiffany Stratton looks primed to achieve her WWE goals in 2024.

In the lead-up to the 2024 Royal Rumble, Tiffany Stratton and her real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser stopped by the Love & WWE red carpet to discuss their relationship, their excitement about becoming first-time Rumble entrants, and their goals for 2024 as in-ring performers.

Asked how she felt to make their Rumble debuts on the very same day, Stratton noted she was nervous, but still put on the best show she could for the fans in Florida.

“It was a crazy day as you can tell by my voice, It's gone, but I was so nervous all day,” Tiffany Stratton shared via F4W. “When I went out there, all the nerves went away and I just did what I knew and it was amazing. It was everything that I could ask for,” she said.

Kaiser, too, was excited about his experience, as he became the first-ever German performer to appear in the match in nearly 40 years.

“Obviously, (it was) a great experience, especially an event like the prestigious Royal Rumble. Looking back at the history of it, how many great legends have all participated throughout history… for myself yesterday, I actually got to write some history,” Ludwig Kaiser said. “I was the very first German ever in the Royal Rumble, which is an amazing privilege and honor to me, and 2024 has really started off great for me. We're both determined to make this our year.”

Asked what her goals are for 2024, Stratton noted that she would love to wrestle on another WWE Premium Live Event, as her experience in the Royal Rumble served as a fun opening act for what could be a huge year.

“I would love to wrestle on another big PLE,” Stratton said via Fightful.”Maybe something like SummerSlam. Bash in Berlin would be amazing. Honestly, I'm so grateful to even just be here and be in the Royal Rumble and yeah just continue to get better with every rep I get on TV.”

Fortunately for Stratton, it looks like her goal has a pretty good chance of coming true, as now that she's a member of SmackDown, all she needs is some good booking, and she'll be PLE bound in no time.