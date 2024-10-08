The latest Vince McMahon lawsuit takes another turn as the WWE founder's accuser, Janel Grant, makes an NDA request.

The Associated Press reports that Grant is requesting that they do not enforce nondisclosure agreements with “other former and current employees and contractors.” This is an effort to allow them the freedom to come forward with potentially similar allegations.

Grant's lawyer, Ann Callis, made the request late Monday, October 7, 2024. It was sent to the attorneys representing WWE, McMahon, and John Laurinaitis.

“If WWE and its parent company Endeavor are serious about parting ways with Vince McMahon and the toxic workplace culture he created, their executives should have no problem with releasing former WWE employees from their NDAs,” Callis said in a statement. “This is the first step to rehabilitating a company that covered up decades of sexual assault and human trafficking.”

Previously, Grant alleges that she was pressured into leaving WWE and signing a $3 million NDA. McMahon allegedly failed to pay the remainder of the NDA after giving her $1 million.

Janel Grant's Vince McMahon lawsuit

The lawsuit began in January 2024 when Grant filed it. She was suing after making allegations of “sexual assault, harassment, trafficking, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Previously, McMahon had stepped down as the WWE's CEO in 2022. This was during a company investigation of the allegations Grant made. Additionally, he resigned as the executive chairman of the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings a day after Grant filed the lawsuit.

She is not the only woman to come forward. Four others also signed NDAs, as revealed in the Wall Street Journal's 2022 report. Grant was not among the women in that report, according to her representatives.

Who is WWE founder Vince McMahon?

Vince McMahon played a pivotal part in founding the modern WWE fans know. He started as a commentator for the company before buying the company from his father in 1982.

Personal life and controversies aside, he helped build WWE into the monopoly that it is today. McMahon made it the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world.

Additionally, he appeared as an on-screen character as well. He occasionally competed in matches but was more often used as a character.

In the ring, McMahon won the WWE and ECW Championships once. He also won the 1999 Royal Rumble match. He is best known for his long-lasting feud with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Since leaving the company in 2022, his son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, has taken over the head of WWE creative.