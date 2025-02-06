When Jey Uso won the 2025 Royal Rumble, it turned heads around the WWE Universe.

Now granted, Uso is one of the biggest merch sellers in the promotion, has worked multiple main events, and has battled Gunther on multiple occasions with titles on the line, but giving him a WrestleMania 41 main event? At this stage of his career? Goodness, that was far from most fans' first, second, or even third choice for the event.

Discussing his big win with Daniel Cormier, Uso revealed that he didn't know about the booking decision until the day of the big show and was shocked to learn that WWE was so high on his wrestling future.

“Man, I was humbled, man. I knew, as soon as they told me it was me, they told me like halfway during the day Saturday, man. ‘Hey, we need the last four to come in here.’ I’m last four, I see who’s with me. I’m like [looks around]. Yeah, they let me know, man. Then, I was like, man, I would show to my brothers, ‘Hey.’ They told them what it was, and I knew I liked it because I knew not one person in that arena [would] think it’s gonna be me,” Uso explained via Fightful.

“That’s the swerve I like, just like on Monday Night RAW on Bron Breakker, one of the hottest up-and-coming superstars. He’s not gonna beat him on a Monday Night RAW, and they go crazy [when I won]. So that’s the emotion that I like to pump to the fans, man. We gotta swerve because everyone’s smart today. Everyone thinks they know. Y’all ain’t got no damn clue, man. I like to just let y’all enjoy the show, Uce. Enjoy it. Enjoy what we do. It’s entertainment, it’s fun. When you’re there with us, you just gotta be there with us, man. It’s a great show. I love this. I love what we do.”

On paper, it makes sense why Uso would be kept in the dark until the very last season, as WWE's decision to give him the nod at the show wasn't even a rumor going around the wrestling world before the show, with everyone from John Cena to CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and The Rock far more likely to land in the winner's circle than Riki's oldest Uso.

With that being said, would fans have really believed a rumor that Jey Uso was going to win the Royal Rumble if it did go around the rumor mills? Uso had just lost to Gunther on Saturday Night's Main Event, and he'd routinely been the target of low-light videos on social media showcasing his not-so-good-wrestling moves. No, with this bookie, WWE really did pull off a massive swerve, and while every fan of the promotion may not agree with it, few can accuse Paul “Triple H” Levesque of going the safe route, as fans will be talking about this one for years to come.