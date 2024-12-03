When WWE announced that they were holding a special celebration on RAW to showcase ten years of the New Day, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E, fans had a pretty good idea of what was going to happen.

That's right, one week after the duo of Woods and Kingston went absolutely off on each other after a loss to Alpha Academy, with the duo taking things to very personal places, most assumed the group would break up formally, beginning a feud between the two active members of the trio a decade in the making.

And yet, that didn't happen.

No, in a move very few saw coming, Woods and Kingston actually turned on Big E, accusing him of not trying hard enough to return to the ring and instead becoming comfortable with his new life as an office drone. Understandably, E took offense to this, offering to return full-time as a manager for his faction, but in the end, the duo were having none of it, both turning heel and vowing to fight together against what they view as an attack on their legacy.

Whoa, talk about a swerve, right? Going from a potential New Day breakup with Kingston staying babyface and Woods turning heel to a newly recharged tag team that is as against the fans as their former third. Will it work? Only time will tell, but it's certainly an interesting development, which is what this storyline needed to heat the faction up a decade into their run.

Big E is content with his WWE career if he can't return

While Big E's time in New Day appears to be over, at least for now, the fate of his actual in-ring career remains very much up in the air, with his status still unclear nearly two years after breaking his neck.

Discussing his career past, present, and future in a story on The Player's Tribune, E noted that if his career in the ring is, in fact, over, he's content with everything he's accomplished as there's still plenty more he can do outside of the squared circle.

“You know that thing I said earlier — how I’m someone who spent his past not being able to picture a future? I can picture one now. Which is ironic, I guess, since I broke my neck and can’t wrestle. But I’m at peace. And if that’s truly a wrap on my in-ring career……. I’m excited to explore the paths that are opening up for me in its wake. Whether it’s working for WWE outside of the ring, or it’s hosting, or acting, or voice work, or filmmaking, or so many other things. I feel like there are still so many parts of myself for me to discover. I feel like I’ve spent the last 10 years with Woods and Kofi on this amazing, life-changing project: trying to perform a version of wrestling that’s in the image of all the things we love. And now I want to find out how far I can stretch that project past wrestling. I want to see if I can actually create some of those things we love.”

Is Big E's current storyline with New Day a farewell or the start of a return? While it's hard to say just yet, for the former WWE Champion, this run is gravy on top of a satisfying career as an active in-ring performer.