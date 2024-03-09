After taking a massive loss to Rhea Ripley at the Elimination Chamber, it would make sense if WWE decided to ice out Nia Jax in order to move forward to new storylines, allowing the Australia-born, San Diego-raised Superstar to lick her proverbial wounds and prepare for something bigger at WrestleMania 40.
So far, that really hasn't happened, as Jax has continued her feud with Becky Lynch – and now Liv Morgan – on RAW in the lead-up to… something, but frankly, does that feel like a WrestleMania feud, let alone one that can extend past it, especially considering “The Man” is already spoken for at the “Showcase of the Immortals?”
Sitting down for a special interview with Booker T and Brad Gilmore on their Hall of Fame podcast, Jax discussed some feuds she would like to enter moving forward, including one with WWE's biggest wildcard, Jade Cargill, the former AEW TBA Champion who has remained elusive within the WWE Universe save an encouraging cameo at the 2024 Royal Rumble.
“I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her,” Nia Jax told Booker T via Fightful. “I feel like we could make magic. I have never been able to have that singles match with Bianca Belair. And that girl is just, you know, she's top tier. Rhea Ripley is up there as well. But Bianca Belair, she's somebody I've never been able to lock up with, you know, one-on-one. I want to be able to showcase that because she's never faced anybody like Nia Jax. Like, yes, she is the strongest, and she is the EST. But I do believe that the EST and the Irresistible Force could definitely make some magic.”
You know what? On paper at least, Jax is kind of a perfect first feud for Cargill, a super-sized foe who is hard to beat but elevates a performer when they secure the win. If WWE wants to showcase Cargill's power and make her into a top-tier babyface, or at least a true anti-hero, giving her a match against Jax could streamline that introduction process considerably.
Nia Jax reveals what it was like to wrestle in Australia.
Elsewhere in her conversation with Booker T and Brad Gilmore on the Hall of Fame podcast, Nia Jax reflected on her time at the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, where she came up short in the main event against Rhea Ripley.
While Jax may have wished for a slightly different outcome, as she took the L to the WWE Women's World Champion, in the end, the match was worth her time, as she was able to return to her home country and experience an unforgettable moment in front of some 50,000 local fans.
“So like a lot, not a lot of people know I was born out there. I was born in Sydney. I was like, I'm a hometown girl. So it's funny because I used to go out there a lot because my Oma, my mom's mom and my, my mom's sister, my auntie live out in Sydney. So I love Australia. It's beautiful. The people are beautiful. The atmosphere is gorgeous. The weather is beautiful. So being in Perth was actually my first time,” Nia Jax noted via Fightful.
“I, funnily enough, I have so many cousins on my Samoan side and one of my cousins was out there. He took me around Perth and let me see all the beautiful sights. Being out there was just, it felt like home. I wish we would have stayed longer. But being in that Optus Stadium was incredible. I mean, you know how WWE does it. Set it up like, I felt like it was a WrestleMania. It was incredible. Huge. The crowd was electric. So, I mean, standing in that ring and everybody chanting for Rhea, which was amazing, but I wish it could have lasted longer. I hope we go back again because I feel like they just got a little taste, and I think we can put an even bigger show on.”
Though Jax is billed from San Diego and has largely been split from The Bloodline storyline over the past few years, the “Irresistible Force” is technically a member of the Fatu-Anoa'i' Samoan Wrestling Dynasty, with her father, Joseph Fanene, being the first cousin of “High Chief” Peter Maivia, one of the patriarchs of the family. Getting to wrestling in front of that side of her family, in her home country no less, must have been an incredible experience indeed.