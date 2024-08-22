When it comes to Paul Heyman, he doesn't really think about The Bloodline's storyline in terms of the PLE schedule, the calendar year, or even title lengths but instead through the lens of a baseball game, with each chapter of the storyline viewed instead as an inning for the native New Yorker.

Now granted, this decision has rubbed more than a few fans the wrong way, as Heyman seemingly believes The Bloodline storyline could be run over decades, not just years, but now that Roman Reigns has not only lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but has returned to the WWE Universe to fight with Solo Sikoa over the title of “Tribal Chief” surely things are about the wrap-up, right?

Not necessarily, as in the opinion of Heyman on the Not Sam Wrestling show, these new developments might extend the game even longer, with The Bloodline maybe not even in the third inning after all.

“I say this with all false humility aside. I could not imagine someone coming in, in this era, and saying, ‘Yeah, I've seen enough of the Bloodline. Enough of them. Alright, Roman, thanks a lot; see you later.' Some people tried to rail me over the coals last year, ‘Paul Heyman said they're only in the third inning. What a j*rk off Paul Heyman is.' I have news for you, I don't even think we're in the third inning yet,'” Heyman told Not Sam via Fightful.

“Now that you see the emergence of Solo and Jacob Fatu and the Tongans and the fact that they are a real threat, the first time, a real threat to Roman Reigns' dominance, to Roman Reigns sitting at the Head of the Table, to Roman Reigns being the top star, to Roman Reigns actually being the Tribal Chief, how many stories can we tell from the position that we're in now. You don't know what Jimmy Uso's stance on this is. You don't know what Jey Uso's stance on this is. You don't know if or when The Wiseman will return. You don't know who else Solo may or may not have in his back pocket ready to debut. You don't know what Roman Reigns' moves, what my moves, what anybody's moves can be. All you know is that Roman Reigns is back, he's back to reclaim the title of Tribal Chief from Solo, and Solo has so much backup right now that Roman is in deep, deep, deep trouble. I can't imagine someone coming into power in this company and saying, ‘We've told the entire story of the Bloodline.' I see someone coming into power and saying, ‘Oh my God, look what I get to play with now.'”

Alright, does Heyman understand how baseball actually works? Because games can go into extra innings, as opposed to taking things back an inning or two to accommodate additional drama. Granted, this is just a metaphor, so Heyman can tweak it how he likes, but in summation, if you're expecting The Bloodline story to reach its finale any time soon, you may be disappointed, as it sure sounds like the storyline isn't going anywhere any time soon.

Paul Heyman further puts over Paul “Triple H” Levesque

Elsewhere in his conversation with Sam Roberts, Heyman turned his attention to Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the man currently in charge of running The Bloodline's storyline. While he may not have come up with the storyline, Heyman is proud to have Levesque see it through, as he's been a massive fan of everything he's done for the sport since they first met back in the 1990s.

“I can't speak for Paul Levesque [Triple H], I don't know when or where he may have garnered that level of respect for me. I can tell you, I've always been a Paul Levesque guy. I've always had a lot of respect for Paul Levesque,” Heyman told Not Sam. “I met him for the first time when we had ECW participation on Monday Night RAW. I met him backstage. I don't know what the conversation was completely, but it was about Killer Kowalski. The appreciation that he had, for the history of the business, but the vision he had that ‘as much as I love the past and I'm grounded in the rudimentary and fundamental ways of the business, we have to push it forward.' Even back then in '97, I was like, ‘Wow, this guy has his finger on the pulse of the future.'”

Now granted, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as Heyman did call himself a “Paul Levesque Guy,” and Triple H is a big reason why he signed on for a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024 but still, learning how deep their shared roots run is incredibly interesting for fans of the sport, as those behind-the-scenes storylines don't always come to light.