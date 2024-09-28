As the professional wrestling world continues to work through the hours and hours of content presented by The Ringer and Netflix in their new docuseries, Mr. McMahon, one revelation has become crystal clear: Vince was a horrible father to his kids, Stephanie and Shane McMahon.

From putting their family drama on screen weekly to pushing for a storyline built around the incestual impregnating of his own daughter to the idea of having Stephanie's marriage to Triple H happen on a Pay-Per-View, the elder McMahon has had some pretty unusual decisions as the top decisionmaker in WWE but according to Paul Heyman in Mr. McMahon, he could be just as awful behind the scenes, as he once absolutely unloaded on his son over a creative dispute.

“Shane had an idea that he really believed in. And Vince totally disagreed with it. And with most things that happen with Vince, once they start to escalate, they escalate really fast. Vince finally turned to Shane and he said, ‘Not while I'm alive,'” Heyman relayed via Fightful.

“And Vince, who was eating something, took his knife and handed it to Shane, and he says, ‘Right there (points to his heart). If you want this so bad, stick the dagger right here, because that's what you're gonna have to do to make that decision. And if you don’t stick the dagger right here, then I know you're not man enough to do it, and I have to take that into consideration as well. Or you can buy me out, the way I bought out my father, and if I don't get out of your way, be prepared to get rid of me, the way I would have had to get rid of my father when he wasn't doing things my way at all.'”

Pretty horrible stuff, right? And that was coming from Heyman, who is about as big a company man as you will find in professional wrestling. And the worst part? This nugget was actually deemed acceptable enough to include back when the McMahon family was participating in the documentary, signifying that maybe they didn't think this was so bad after all, as horrible as that sounds to say out loud.

Shane McMahon makes some new friends in the Young Bucks

While much of the professional wrestling world continues to give Shane McMahon a collective hug when his father rarely would, the “Million Dollar Prince” didn't have to wait long to find a few friends in the professional wrestling world, as he just so happened to run into a pair of boys from Rancho Cucamonga who have written the book on professional wrestling… literally.

Oh goodness, are the Young Bucks killing the business again? Or are they actually getting ready to do some, as this isn't the first time a member of AEW has met with McMahon over the past few months? Either way, considering all of the goodwill going McMahon's way after the release of Mr. McMahon, AEW would be wise to give him a call, as there's very little downside in getting a deal done.