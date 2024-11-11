The upcoming Marvel movie Captain America: Brave New World may feature WWE star Seth Rollins.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion denied the role after the latest trailer dropped. He replied to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, who took a screenshot of his supposed trailer spot.

“Not me, kid,” Rollins denied. “Sorry.”

Rollins' appearance comes around the 1:44 mark of the latest trailer of Brave New World. He and his crew appear to be arresting Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie).

Perhaps the actor is not Rollins, and his role was cut after all. It was previously reported that Rollins would have a role in the upcoming Marvel movie. Set photos showed him filming scenes.

Daniel Richtman, who originally reported Rollins' involvement in the movie, said that he is playing a member of the Serpent Society.

What is Captain America: Brave New World about?

The upcoming Brave New World movie is the fourth installment in Marvel's Captain America series. However, it is Anthony Mackie's first solo adventure as Captain America.

It will continue his story after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In that Marvel series, Sam Wilson has to earn back the Captain America mantle after being given it by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans).

In Brave New World, Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford) has been elected the president of the United States. His rocky relationship with Sam continues to be depicted in the movie.

Danny Ramirez will reprise his role of Joaquin Torres, the new Falcon. Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquermore, Carl Lumbly, and Seth Rollins will also star in the upcoming Captain America adventure.

Additionally, Liv Tyler will make her Marvel return as Betty Ross, Thaddeus' daughter. She previously played the role in The Incredible Hulk in 2008.

Who is WWE star Seth Rollins?

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top stars since joining the main roster in 2012. He debuted as a part of the Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley).

Eventually, Rollins turned on his Shield teammates, joining the Authority. He would win the Money in the Bank ladder match, earning him a championship match at the time of his choosing, and hold the briefcase until WrestleMania 31.

At the event, he would cash in on the main event between Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Rollins won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and held it for over 200 days before relinquishing it due to injury.

In his career, Rollins has won five WWE world championships, including becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion in 2023. He held the championship for over 300 days before losing it to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

The night before, he teamed with former rival Cody Rhodes to take on the Bloodline's Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a losing effort. Even after being bruised and battered in his two WrestleMania matches, Rollins tried to save Rhodes in his main event match with Reigns.

Since then, Rollins has taken time off due to injuries. He returned for a match against Damian Priest at Money in the Bank for the World Heavyweight Championship and is now feuding with Bronson Reed.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released on February 14, 2025.