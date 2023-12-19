TKO Lola?

When WWE and its developmental brand, NXT, became part of the greater TKO banner alongside UFC, it felt like it was only a matter of time before Endeavor, the parent brand for both companies, decided to maximize the cross-promotional efforts between the two juggernaut companies.

On paper, it made sense, right? While no one expected for UFC to start scripting fights or for WWE to run a 2023 version of the Brawl For All, aka a tournament of shoot fights featuring all of the mid-carders left after the promotion's recent round of roster cuts, using the two brands to elevate the each other felt like a legitimate opportunity worth pursuing.

And yet, through the first six or so months of the pairing, the biggest connection between the two brands has been the occasional WWE Superstars sitting ringside for a UFC fight – or vice versa – and the ill-fated match between Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, which was held under MMA rules and received a generally negative reception from fans and pundits alike.

Speaking with the Miami Harold about her run in developmental, switching from Bellator to professional wrestling, and about WWE becoming part of the TKO banner, rapidly rising NXT Superstar Lola Vice celebrated just how exciting a time it is to be a member of the WWE Universe and what the pairing could mean for the future.

“My thought is, like my life is crazy. There's a destiny for me, and everything lands into place at certain times,” Lola Vice said via Fightful. “So of course, I sign with WWE, I'm in developmental for a while, and then we sign with TKO, and I have that whole fanbase. I fought for Bellator, I truly was a fighter and know that market. So for me, it's like, wow, what a better time for Lola Vice to be with TKO, cross-promote, and that's also my world, and now this is my world, and everything came together. I'm like, this is amazing.”

Asked if she would like to mix it up in UFC in the not-too-distant future, Vice said that, while she would be happy to do whatever WWE wants, she would prefer to focus on becoming the best Superstat she can instead of cross-training in the two different disciplines.

“I have mixed thoughts about that because right now, I'm very committed to being the best wrestler or superstar in the history of WWE. I'm a big believer that you have to stick to one path and commit to that, and you can't really do two, three, four, and then just be okay in all of them,” Vice noted. “If I'm gonna do something, I'm gonna be the best at it. Maybe that's in my cards in a while, if Hunter wants me to do it. Whoever my boss is, I will do what they want, and of course, I'll be open to it. I love fighting. But right now, I'm completely dedicated to the WWE, and that's my only goal.”

Fortunately for Vice, her run in WWE is off to an incredibly strong start, as she won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament at Halloween Havoc to earn a title shot against Lyra Valkyria in 2024. While watching her mix-up in UFC would be cool, her WWE run is off to a glowing start as it is.

Layla Fit reveals what it was like to try out for a spot in WWE.

Speaking of the next crop of WWE Superstars coming up through the developmental system, Layla Fit, a fitness influencer, recently revealed to her fans on Instagram that she has a tryout for WWE.

While it doesn't appear Fit signed with WWE after the tryout, and it's unclear if the two sides could come back together in the future for another tryout or more moving forward, it sure sounds like Fit had a good time.

“WWE Tryouts. WOW. I don't even have any words to describe this past weekend. When I received the invitation, I seriously couldn't believe it. I actually thought it was fake for a second because I was like “WHAT?!?! THE WWE?!?! There's nooo way”. I am still in shock and I cannot believe I had such an incredible opportunity. This had to have been one of the most memorable experiences of my life. I am so grateful –” Lyla Fit shared on Instagram via Fightful.

“This experience pushed me completely out of my comfort zone both physically and mentally. I also had the opportunity to be along side some of the most amazing, supportive, and talented people I have ever met. I have so much love and respect for every single one of them. Everyone pushed themselves to their limits, toughened it out no matter how much it hurt, and gave 120% of their effort. No matter how beat up we were, we always did everything with a smile and were sure to uplift and cheer for all of our other friends.

A memory that will last a lifetime. Thank you to every single one of you who support me, to the WWE team and coaches, and to the most talented, and supportive athletes I met during this trip. I LOVE YOU ——”

Is there a world where Fit becomes the new hit girl in NXT? Could fans one day see her on the main roster, or even main-eventing WrestleMania like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair before her? Only time will tell, but the fact that WWE is checking far and wide to find new stars like Fit can only bode well for the promotion's future.