Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi take aim at WWE’s Tag Team Champions

After enjoying a shared hatred for the Damage CTRL trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriquez and Shotzi don’t-call-her-Blackheart finally shared the ring in a right proper match versus Xia Li and Sonya DeVille, Meghan Morant of SmackDown and the SmackDown LowDown asked the duo if they aimed to make a statement aimed at the current WWE Tag Team Champions.

“Meghan, did you see what happened out there tonight?” Rodriguez asked. “We worked like a unit.”

“That’s right, that’s right,” Shotzi asserted. “Actually, thank you Damage CTRL, thank you very much for being the inspiration, the motivation, for this unit.”

“If anything,” Rodriquez added. “Damage CTRL doesn’t know what they got themselves into, because Shotzi and I, are coming for those championships.”

As Rodriquez and Shotzi ran off, the duo exclaimed in excitement how excited they are to turn their attention to the current big baddies of the women’s division, and for good reason; both Rodriquez and Shotzi have taken losses at the hands of Damage CTRL, and after watching the trio injure Aliyah, they want to rid both RAW and SmackDown of their bullying ways once and for all.

Will it work? Beating up on Li and DeVille is one thing, but Kai and SKY are no jokes, as their match with Rodriguez and Aliyah clearly proved. Had it not been for a screwy finish that saw the non-legal women pinned, who knows, maybe Rodriquez would have never been champion in the first place and this wouldn’t even be a conversation. Either way, expect Rodriquez and Aliyah to get their hands dirty in the fallout of Extreme Rules, as they might just have an opening to do some damage.

