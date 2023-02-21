Well, here it goes, folks. The Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns saga is underway, and it’s already started off with some bangs. During the last episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhodes was interrupted by Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman. In a fierce and impassioned speech, the neck brace-wearing Heyman berated Rhodes and all but told him he didn’t deserve a title shot, all while making things a little too personal for the latter.

Of course, Rhodes responded to Heyman’s insane spiel when it ended. The WWE star then tweeted out after the Monday Night RAW episode his reaction… as well as some interesting tidbits about merch sales in Ottawa.

“Sorry the mic time got cut short and apologies for losing my temper a bit, but more importantly Ottawa…I wasn’t sure you’d be interested in the merch for The American Nightmare…boy was I wrong 😂, thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I’ll be in action. Wonderful night.”

The build-up towards Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Titles is one that WWE fans have looked forward to for quite some time. The American Nightmare has made his intentions pretty clear when he returned at Wrestlemania: win the titles his family deserves. A torn labrum stopped his momentum for a while, but now, Rhodes is as white-hot as a star in the sky.

Heyman’s involvement in the Rhodes-Reigns feud only serves to heighten it further. Heyman is a master instigator, and he knows how to make his client look good AND draw more heat on them so that the face (Rhodes) can shine. We’re excited to see more of these two dropping fire against each other.