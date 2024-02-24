Though she has her own match to prepare for at the 2024 Elimination Chamber, with besting the “Irresistible Force,” Nia Jax, no small task for even the most dominant of champions, Rhea Ripley will also be keeping a close eye on the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the Perth Premium Live Event, as it will effectively decide her WrestleMania 40 opponent should she retain her title.
But who, you may wonder, does Ripley want to wrestle at the “Showcase of the Immortals” in South Philadelphia? Sitting down for an interview with Cathy Kelley on The Bump in the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber, Ripley was asked if there are any members of the EC match she will be keeping a close eye on, and interestingly enough, Ripley named off not one, not two, but three performers of note.
“They’re all credible in their own different ways. They’re all threats. Liv Morgan, she has it out to get me. I don’t blame her, but that’s a long story,” Rhea Ripley said via 411 Mania. “Then we have Bianca [Belair]. She is absolutely amazing. She’s The EST of WWE. She’s going to be a challenger as well. Becky Lynch, someone who continuously likes to cut me off when I’m talking and just runs her mouth about me. She’s also made quite a name for herself here in the WWE. She’s done a lot here, but it’s Mami’s time.”
Asked about Morgan's self-proclaimed “revenge tour,” Ripley made light of the situation, noting that while Miss “Watch Me” may have a reason to be angry that she broke up their tag team, Liv 4 Brutality, in the end, that was about getting Mami on top, with her former partner being nothing more than a casualty in that pursuit.
“It’s cute — ‘Revenge Tour.’ WWE should make that into a shirt. I might wear one. I understand why she’s on this revenge tour. I understand why she’s out to get me. We were a semi-successful tag team in Liv 4 Brutality, and our connection was fantastic. We meshed together really, really well. I have to say that because it’s true. I’m not going to lie about it, but once I saw the bigger picture, and I realized that I wasn’t going to accomplish anything being in that tag team, I obviously had to make the smarter decision for myself. I’m so sick of losing. I’m so sick of being the underdog, and, like Becky [Lynch] would put it, being on bottom. So I don’t understand really why the revenge tour is towards me. It’s a little bit stupid to me, don’t you think?”
Would it be cool to see Morgan wrestle Ripley for the Women's World Championship? Sure, that match has history, and, as a result, would be a perfect upper card match at WrestleMania 40 near the former's home state of New Jersey. Whether Ripley can secure such a prestigious match, however, remains to be seen, as she has some pretty stiff competition in the Chamber.
Rhea Ripley is excited to finally wrestle a WWE match in Australia.
In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber in Perth, WWE sent Rhea Ripley out to as many media organizations as possible to help highlight the show, including The West Sports, the sports arm of The West Australian.
After spending the last half-decade-plus in America fighting for her dream, Ripley is incredibly excited to return to Australia for her first-ever WWE match in her home country.
“I'm glad that I had the sunnies. Because my eyes were getting a bit teary, and I'm just happy to be home. I really am, and I'm so happy that we get to bring a PLE to Australia,” Rhea Ripley said via Fightful. “Not just any PLE, we get to bring Elimination Chamber. We're on the road to WrestleMania, and one of the stops there is here in Australia, here in Perth, here at Optus Stadium, and it's such a special event, it really is. To be the face of the PLE as well, to be on the poster, to have Motionless in White as the theme song, made for Rhea Ripley, so it makes me very, very proud, and it just makes me look back at my career, and it makes me look at everything that I've gone through, and it's all built up to this moment. This is my WrestleMania before WrestleMania.”
After watching Sami Zayn and Zelina Vega have their big moments in front of their home city crowds in 2023, Ripley is getting her turn in 2024 at the Elimination Chamber, as there will be some 50,000 Australian fans cheering her on in what should be the main event of the show. With some luck, the “Eradicator” of Judgment Day should be able to send those fans home happy.