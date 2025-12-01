After the latest PLE, WWE star Paul Heyman went viral for shoving a young fan who approached him, but does he have any “heat” backstage for his post-Survivor Series: WarGames moment?

The video has gone viral on social media. Heyman and Logan Paul were leaving the post-Survivor Series: WarGames show, and a young fan wearing a John Cena T-shirt ran up to him.

However, Heyman was not amused by the fan. Without hesitation, Heyman shoved the fan aside, and it appears security also approached the fan.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports that “there was no real heat” for Heyman's actions. If anything, the “heat” went to the security, who allowed the fan to get that close to Heyman in the first place.

Why did Paul Heyman shove the young WWE fans after Survivor Series: WarGames?

While some may criticize Heyman for shoving the fan, he may have been protecting himself. He was being mobbed by fans, and he likely didn't know what was happening in the heat of the moment.

Ultimately, WWE stars are performers, and they usually only get physical with other talent. As Sapp pointed out, the security let the fan approach him, which doesn't usually happen.

Heyman had a big role at Survivor Series: WarGames, leading the heel team into battle against the team of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and the Usos (Jey and Jimmy).

He is currently the “Oracle” of the Vision stable, which was created alongside Seth Rollins. Heyman joined forces with Rollins at WrestleMania 41 before Bron Breakker joined the stable. They would later add Bronson Reed into the mix.

Rollins suffered a shoulder injury in October 2025, and he was subsequently kicked out of the group. Heyman now leads the Vision with Breakker and Reed as his underlings. At Survivor Series: WarGames, the Vision's Breakker and Reed teamed up with Brock Lesnar (a former Paul Heyman guy), Drew McIntyre, and Paul.