One of the most integral parts of John Cena's WWE farewell tour has been ring announcer Alicia Taylor‘s introductions for the “never seen” 17-time world champion.

She once again introduced him before his match against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames, but this would be the last time she did so.

#SurvivorSeries was my final @JohnCena announcement! It has been an absolute honor to share the ring w “The Greatest of ALL-TIME” on his @WWE #FarewellTour #ThankYouCena 🫡 pic.twitter.com/tlxCE58XTq — Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorWWE) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“[Survivor Series] was my final [John Cena] announcement!” Taylor said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. ” It has been an absolute honor to share the ring [with] ‘The Greatest of ALL-TIME' on his [WWE Farewell Tour. Thank You Cena].”

So, who will announce John Cena for his last WWE match?

If Taylor isn't the one to introduce Cena for his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13, it will likely be the legendary Lillian Garcia.

She typically serves as the ring announcer of Saturday Night's Main Event. Garcia previously confirmed that she would be at the show, and more than likely, she'd be introducing Cena.

“Barring any surprises that I don't know, I will be announcing it [Cena's last match]. Hopefully, fingers crossed,” said Garcia. “It'd be really cool, especially because I announced John Cena as ‘The Prototype' before he was John Cena. It was at a live event. I'll never forget, I was there, and I was like, ‘Who is this Prototype guy?' When he came out, I was like, ‘Wow, he's got a look.'

“And then just to see his entire career, it's been absolutely incredible. And what he's done now with the farewell tour,” Garcia continued.

Luckily, Taylor has had several opportunities to introduce Cena throughout his farewell tour. She has been one of the most important parts of the farewell tour, and she did get to introduce him before his final PLE match.

Taylor is a drummer and ring announcer. She has drummed for several high-profile artists, such as Kelly Osbourne and Hannah Montana. She joined WWE in 2018 as part of NXT.

Cena defended the Intercontinental Championship against Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames. The PLE was held in San Diego, California, Mysterio's hometown.