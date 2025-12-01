At the recent Survivor Series: WarGames PLE, Drew McIntyre teamed up with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Brock Lesnar, and Logan Paul. However, injured WWE star Austin Theory was originally supposed to have a role in the match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Theory was originally slated to participate in the Men's WarGames match. However, the injury suffered by Jacob Fatu caused a change in plans.

Fatu's injury caused WWE to run the program between Rhodes and McIntyre a month early, thus opening them up to participate in WarGames.

Even if McIntyre was occupied with Rhodes, WWE may still have found someone else to fill in the fifth spot in the heel WarGames match. McIntyre was still seen as a better fit than Theory.

Was Austin Theory still part of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames?

While Theory was not part of the WarGames teams, he may have still been part of the main event. In the closing moments of the match, it appeared that the babyface squad was going to pull it off.

Article Continues Below

However, a man wearing a black hoodie and pants climbed into the ring. They delivered a superkick to CM Punk, setting him up for a spear from Bron Breakker, who pinned the World Heavyweight Champion to seal the victory.

Breakker appeared shocked, indicating that he didn't know who was under the hood. One option is Theory, who has been absent from WWE programming since July 2025.

Whether or not he officially joins the Vision stable is unknown. If it is Theory, he will likely make his intentions clear during the following episode of Monday Night RAW on Dec. 1.

Throughout his young career, Theory has won the United States Championship twice. He also won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once during his time with Grayson Waller. They were known as A-Town Down Under.

Theory won the Money in the Bank ladder match during his second year on the main roster. While he has cooled down in recent years, being part of the Vision may put him back on the map.