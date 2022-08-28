WWE’s Ricochet wants to move past Happy Corbin

Since their match on the first Smackdown of the month of August, Ricochet and Happy Corbin have wrestled on five occasions, four in singles competition and once in the Intercontinental Title Number One Contendership Fatal Five Way. Of those matches, Ricochet has won four of them, and Corbin has won none, with his efforts becoming increasingly desperate as the matches went on.

In their most recent contest, Corbin looked like he was getting things back on track, nailing Ricochet with a Deep Six as the momentum fully went into his corner, but for the umpteenth time, the former King got distracted by Michael Cole and his former Indianapolis Colts roommate on commentary and handed his opponent an opening when there shouldn’t have been one. Ricochet went back on the offense, Corbin went down in the middle of the ring, and after a beautiful Shooting Star Press, the opening match of SmackDown was decided in the former IC Champion’s favor.

This led Corbin to mope in the corner of the ring, cursing the world, and for McAfee to promptly pull out his pen like he’s back on Sunday Night Football – this time as a commentator, not a player – and write all over the man he routinely calls a “Bum A–.”

“Tonight on SmackDown,” McAfee told Cole and the millions of fans watching from home, ” there’s going to be a man with this face that you can point to and say I was once a bum too. This man was living in the same clothes just a year ago, and now he’s got faces like this every other week with another disappointing situation. This is a human who could be an American dream story, but instead, it’s 18, 19, 20 days of misery because he’s a terrible human. The brain inside of that head is a rude one, a terrible one, and if he continues to be a negative member of society, the universe is going to continue to dump all over this man right here.”

Now granted, could McAfee have made his point without putting Corbin’s head in a yellow circle and then squiggling out his face? Certainly, that would have resulted in much less laughter from Cole at the very least but the point he was making, that Corbin’s poor attitude and general unapproachableness is largely leading to his downfall, is a sound one. It’s why Madcap Moss has abandoned him, why he gets “Bum A–” cheers in every arena he steps foot in, and why the entire WWE Universe cheered when he was kicked in the nuts by the former Indianapolis Colts punter at SummerSlam before he secured the win.

Has the WWE Universe seen the last of this version of Corbin? Unfortunately, the answer to that question appears to be a resounding no, but one man who wants to move on from him is none other than his most recent rival, Ricochet, who told Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown that he would like to turn his attention onto bigger and better things moving forward.

Ricochet is over being matched with Happy Corbin in WWE.

After completing her interview duties on SmackDown Lowdown with the teams of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez and the New Day, Morant caught up with Ricochet to congratulate him on his win versus Corbin and as what’s next for the former Intercontinental Championship/North American Championship/United States Championship in WWE. His response, understandably, involves a lot less Corbin.

“I mean honestly, it looks like Corbin is going through something because it seems like he has some sort of complex with being beat by Ricochet. But honestly, that’s something that he’s gonna have to deal with on his own time. I mean, because there’s no need on doing something over and over again expecting a different outcome when you know it’s going to be the same. It’s going to be Ricochet beats Baron Corbin. But all of that, all of that is now in the past, all of that is behind me. It’s time to look forward, it’s time to look to the future because there are a lot of things here in the WWE that I still want to accomplish and there are a lot of accolades with Ricochet’s name still on them, so get ready.”

Honestly, good for Ricochet; after performing an extended program with Gunther both on television and on the house show circuit for the IC Championship, being saddled with wrestling Corbin week after week is a clear downgrade that may result in more wins but ultimately just plays off as chapters in a man’s life slowly falling apart. With a number of new performers making their way to the WWE, let’s hope Ricochet can land a new opponent and land on his feet like a man once known as Prince Puma should.