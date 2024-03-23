After patiently waiting his turn for the main event of SmackDown, Roman Reigns took the ring across from Cody Rhodes to address the “American Nightmare” ahead of their much-anticipated rematch at WrestleMania 40.
Now sure, sometimes there can be genuine developments in these segments, as who would have expected The Rock to work a tag team match with his cousin opposite Rhodes and Seth Rollins back in January, but at this point, the feud is more about getting a psychological edge on each other's opponents, with even a minor hole in the armor potentially serving as the deciding blow of the most important match of the WrestleMania weekend.
Reigns' idea to get one over on Rhodes? Question whether or not Rhodes can really trust Rollins in their Night 1 main event tag team match.
“You said he would, and you believed it too. You're a fool; you're stupid to me. Hear me out, from my perspective, you're not fit for this job; you're not fit to be on top; your not fit to be the face of this company because you're an idiot. You're out here thinking with your heart, thinking everyone's got the best out for you. Nobody cares! You'd better start thinking with your head. I mean, let's just look at what you've done in the last month or so: you've aligned yourself with my little brother, Seth Rollins and there's all kinds of problems with that but let me ask you what happened on Monday, weren't you in a little bit of a jam, where was he at, huh? Where was Seth at? I tell ya, was he in traffic? Was it a plane delay? What was it? Was it snowing? What happened because it seemed like he was just showing his true colors, you know?” Roman Reigns declared to the crowd on SmackDown.
“And then he told you, what did he say, he was going to be your shield? God, you understand I was in The Shield with him, right? We didn't do good guy things but we had a bond. And over time, I thought that we were becoming a family, I thought that he was becoming my brother and what happened? He stabbed me in my back. What do you think will happen to you? And that's why I think you're a fool, plain and simple.”
Whoa, a pretty bold take from the “Head of the Table,” right? Could Rollins actually be taking orders from the corporation like it's 2015 all over again? Rhodes doesn't necessarily believe so, as he thinks Rollins has bigger fish to fry.
Cody Rhodes believes he's on the right side of Seth Rollins.
After taking a moment to think about Roman Reigns' assertion, Cody Rhodes fired back in a major way, letting Roman Reigns know that he has a feeling Seth Rollins has more issues with his “Tribal Chief” than anyone else in the match.
“Did you ask me if I remembered The Shield? Because I certainly think we all remember The Shield; you guys were unstoppable. As a matter of fact, you were undefeated. Let me ask you something: do you remember the first team that beat The Shield? I'll give you a hint, the last name was Rhodes. And I appreciate this education, this venom-laced wisdom that you're dropping on me, I don't know if I wore them, yeah I did, I've got my bullet cuff links on tonight, so I'm certainly not unfamiliar with factions, betrayal, all that good stuff while I was ‘off doing something' I mean, but this isn't a faction you're talking about, The Bloodline is not a faction, it is family above all,” Cody Rhodes responded on SmackDown.
“So can I trust Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins? I didn't even think to do that, let me ask them, do you guys think I can trust Seath ‘Freakin' Rollins? Seth Rollins, he might hate my guts; I don't think you expected that; you might be right; he might hate my guts, but I know one thing: he hates you even more. And I see your situation and I'll raise you another. Can I trust Seth Rollins? Roman, can you trust your partner at WrestleMania? Can you trust The Rock? I think we're all at least slightly confused, in the pantheon that is The Bloodline, who is really in charge? Is it the ‘Tribal Chief?' Or is it the ‘Final Boss?'”
Clearly not concerned by Rhodes' comments, Reigns fired back, disqualifying any suggestion that The Rock would do anything but support his “Tribal Chief” in South Philadelphia.
“That's old. Didn't you just say that to him but the other way around? Is that all you've got? This is what I'm talking about, spoken and spun like a true politician,” Roman Reigns responded. “I mean, what're we out here doing, are you out here running for governor? Hey, does anyone have a kid that needs to be kissed? You want to autograph, because Cody will pull your kid out here and make him a part of his entrance because he loves you. That's all you do is promise this, promise that, but you don't ever deliver; you don't ever keep these promises. You've told these people all of these lies, and nothing ever comes to fruition.”
Should Reigns take Rhodes comments more to heart? Could The Rock be the deciding factor in the end of his title reign, leading to a future match aginst “The Great One” for the rights to be called the “Tribal Chief?” Fans have a little under two weeks until they get to find out.