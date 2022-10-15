Roxanne Perez shined in her surprise WWE SmackDown debut

Roxanne Perez finds herself in an interesting spot ahead of NXT’s Halloween Havoc. With her deep-seated feud with Cora Jade set to come to a head at the spooky “Premium Live Event” in a Weapons Wild Match, both performers were afforded opportunities to select their rivals’ next opponent in a Pick Your Poison match on the forthcoming edition of NXT, with the former heading to SmackDown to find a representative, and the latter following close behind on the following episode of RAW.

Fortunately for Perez, she didn’t have to look far to find an opponent for Jade, as she linked up with former NXT stars Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez to hopefully be Jade’s next opponent. After Rodriquez commented on how she had wrestled with Jade in the past but that she has changed since, Perez took this as an opportunity to strike.

“Well, I’m glad you said that, because that’s actually why I’m here,” Perez said. “For Tuesday’s Pick Your Poison, I can pick choose Cora’s opponent from anywhere, and I choose you, if you’ll do it”

Before Rodriquez could accept, however, Perez’s conversation was interrupted by none other than Damage CTRL, with Bayley specifically interjected that the performer formerly known as Rok-C would be “stupid” to select anyone but the “Role Model” to wrestle Jade on NXT. Perez replied, stating that she would have selected Bayley if she wasn’t on such a losing streak, which caused Damage CTRL to challenge the trio to a match due to the disrespect levied their way – a match that few knew was coming but turned out about as well as anyone could have hoped.

Roxanne Perez proved she belongs in the WWE Universe.

Taking the ring against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, a trio with five NXT Championship reigns to their collective credit, Perez looked unbothered.

She faced up her opponents as their equal, not a kid just happy to be there, including, for much of the bout, Bayley, and was able to largely hold her own, hitting on-the-fly counters without missing a beat while looking like a formidable foe against the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Granted, Perez did eat the loss in the match, which is to be expected, given her pedigree, but if she can continue to turn in bangers – as Sheamus would say – in NXT while showing out against the occasional WWE performer sent down to developmental, there’s little reason to believe she couldn’t enter a more permanent program with Bayley, Kai, SKY, or any other WWE Superstar really, as there will be little reason to hid her in developmental forever.

According to Dave Meltzer as per WhatCulture, Triple H is believed to have implemented a new “two-year” rule in NXT, that would afford would-be Superstars two years to either prove they deserve a spot on television, or they would be released from their contracts. Some of these would-be stars entered the developmental system in their mid-20s after long and impressive athletic careers in other ventures, and yet, would never quite be able to make the transition. At just 20, Perez is not only the youngest Ring of Honor champion but could find herself among the youngest champions in WWE history too, as the performer once known as “The Prodigy” has truly lived up to the potential her nickname would suggest.