WWE
Sami Zayn seeks acceptance from his new WWE father
Watching the main roster debut of Solo Sikoa in the middle of a WWE ring, especially with The Usos on either side of him, must have been a special moment for Superstar-turned-Hall of Famer Rikishi.
Though his other sons, Jimmy and Jay, have been crushing it in WWE for over a decade now, with the duo winning the RAW and SmackDown championship belts a combined eight times, this was the first time Sikoa appeared on national television as a contracted SmackDown performer following his big-time assist to cousin Roman Reigns at Clash in the Castle. Though only time will tell how Sikoa assimilates to the main roster and whether or not he can forge a path of his own, Rikishi is clearly excited to see how it turns out, as he shared on Twitter with his 321 thousand fans.
Good to see @solosikoa front and center . Now I have 3 sons in @wwe #ProudFatu #AnoaiBlood #Blessings #TheyAlllWorkHard https://t.co/w3j5bCTAkQ
— RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) September 10, 2022
Huh, “Good to see Solo Sikoa front and center. Now I have 3 sons in WWE,” that’s a nice statement. The WWE’s Bloodline is strong, and as Sikoa continues to progress, it will only get stronger. But wait, isn’t there a fourth person in the ring in that picture? There is, it’s Sami Zayn – I wonder if he had anything to say on the matter on his social media accounts?
Almost like 4 sons, in a way. https://t.co/8bvz6blDXg
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 12, 2022
Goodness gracious, the Vanilla Uce strikes again.
While some have criticized Zayn for his current schtick as a Reigns superfan who has embraced his spot as an honorary Uso no matter how much Jimmy hates him, this is some top-notch character work and a commitment to Kayfabe that should make the likes of Jim Cornette very happy indeed.