Sami Zayn seeks acceptance from his new WWE father

Watching the main roster debut of Solo Sikoa in the middle of a WWE ring, especially with The Usos on either side of him, must have been a special moment for Superstar-turned-Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Though his other sons, Jimmy and Jay, have been crushing it in WWE for over a decade now, with the duo winning the RAW and SmackDown championship belts a combined eight times, this was the first time Sikoa appeared on national television as a contracted SmackDown performer following his big-time assist to cousin Roman Reigns at Clash in the Castle. Though only time will tell how Sikoa assimilates to the main roster and whether or not he can forge a path of his own, Rikishi is clearly excited to see how it turns out, as he shared on Twitter with his 321 thousand fans.

Huh, “Good to see Solo Sikoa front and center. Now I have 3 sons in WWE,” that’s a nice statement. The WWE’s Bloodline is strong, and as Sikoa continues to progress, it will only get stronger. But wait, isn’t there a fourth person in the ring in that picture? There is, it’s Sami Zayn – I wonder if he had anything to say on the matter on his social media accounts?

Almost like 4 sons, in a way. https://t.co/8bvz6blDXg — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 12, 2022

Goodness gracious, the Vanilla Uce strikes again.

While some have criticized Zayn for his current schtick as a Reigns superfan who has embraced his spot as an honorary Uso no matter how much Jimmy hates him, this is some top-notch character work and a commitment to Kayfabe that should make the likes of Jim Cornette very happy indeed.