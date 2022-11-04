Sasha Banks hints at something big amid WWE absence

As the WWE Universe gears up for Crown Jewel, Mercedes Varnado, aka Sasha Banks, has dropped a major bit of news on her Instagram story that could generate a good bit of hype, even if it presents more questions than answers. Read what Varnado had to say on the subject below via a transcription from Fightful and the video from Wrestle Ops.

“As time passes, there has been so much growth, there’s been so much beautiful opportunity, and a journey that I’ve been loving, but as time passes, the date is coming that I have been waiting for, for the past six months, and I can’t wait,” said Banks. “I am really gonna make the most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I’ve been waiting for. I’m very excited, and I hope you guys come along for this journey. I just want to let you know there’s going to be something so f*cking crazy coming.”

Oh snap, that totally means Varnado is heading back to WWE in some way, shape, or form, right? Like sure, Varnado has a lot of irons in the fire from an entertainment standpoint, but this couldn’t be about, say, another guest role on The Mandalorian, or another appearance on Hot Ones, right? For the sake of the emotional well-being of the WWE Universe, let’s hope the five-time RAW Women’s Champion is, in fact, returning to the fed under new booker Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as yet another false start would be a major bummer.