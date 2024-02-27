If there's one member of the WWE Universe who has absolutely no issue at all with speaking his mind, it's Seth Rollins.
Now firmly entrenched as a babyface after spending years working as different flavors of a heel, Rollins hasn't lost his willingness to talk smack on any performer who looks at him funny in the wrestling ring, even when the performer in question is a legend like CM Punk, Roman Reigns, or even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of his potential opponents at WrestleMania 40.
Discussing his recent interactions with “The Great One” on Submission Radio, including being called “Cody Rhodes' girlfriend” ahead of the Elimination Chamber, Rollins trashed The Rock for being behind the times, as his old shtick simply doesn't work as well in 2024 as 2004.
“Yeah, I mean, look, he's rattled, man. He's rattled. He's shook. He came in here thinking he's going to do whatever he wanted to do, so now he's trying to throw his weight around and he's got all the same insults that he's had for the last 20 years,” Seth Rollins told Submission Radio via Fightful. “It's kind of sad in some ways. But he wants to run his mouth, dude. He's going to get whooped. I mean, he's a specimen, but the dude's out of practice. He hasn't wrestled in 10 years. I mean, I'm the World Heavyweight Champion for a reason. He couldn't lace my boots in his best days, let alone now. So he can run his mouth all he wants when he wants to show up. I dare him to put hands on me, because he slapped me the way he slapped Cody. If nobody was there to hold me back, oh, baby, I'd be clawing his eyes out of his head. Rey Mysterio, poof, eat your heart out, you know what I mean?”
Reflecting on WWE's recent string of success, Rollins put over the promotion for capitalizing on the hype in major ways, with the potential for WrestleMania 40 to serve as a crowning achievement of one of the “greatest runs in the history of our industry.”
“It's a great time. Business is good. We are here in Perth. It's going to be a fantastic Elimination Chamber. I am excited to be right in the middle of all that,” Rollins noted. “I've never taken a world title into WrestleMania, so I'm stoked to be not in the Chamber and just watching six guys tear each other apart to try to get a shot at my title and at me in a marquee match on the biggest show in the history of our industry. So, I mean, I love it. Then you got The Rock back here talking his smack. You got Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes. I mean, we're in the middle of one of the greatest runs in the history of our industry, and I am psyched to be dead smack in the middle of it.”
While it's debatable how much The Rock has contributed to WWE's current hype, with Rollins himself calling “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” a leech as recently as this month, it's clear WWE is having a moment right now, with random episodes of RAW and SmackDown recording 10,000-plus fans on the regular. Who knows, if WWE sticks the landing at Mania, maybe fans will be looking at this run like they do the Attitude Era of the 1990s.
Seth Rollins trashed CM Punk with Jon Moxley's words.
Elsewhere on his Elimination Chamber press tour, this time with Wrestle Radio Australia, Seth Rollins was asked about his least favorite member of the WWE Universe, CM Punk, who is out of action for WrestleMania 40 due to a triceps injury.
While Rollins clearly isn't a fan, on this particular occasion, he decided to add insult to injury by referencing Jon Moxley's words from his AEW feud against the “Best in the World,” a feud that largely took the shine off of the “Second City Saint's” return to Tony Khan's company.
“I mean, I don't want to say I told you so. But me and a lot of other people told you so. What's the line? Fragile mind. Fragile body. Fragile ego. I think somebody that I know said something like that about him and it rings true,” Seth Rollins told Wrestle Radio Australia via Fightful. “So look here's the deal and I told him this in the ring, if you want to find your way to me and the World Heavyweight Championship you're gonna have to work for it, the deal is he's gonna have to work a little harder now.”
In a weird way, it's sort of hilarious that both AEW and WWE have quickly resorted to storylines revolving around how nobody likes or respects CM Punk in the locker room, with “Hangman” Adam Page, Moxley, Rollins, and Drew McIntyre all resorting to very similar attacks on the “Second City Saint.” Could that change when he eventually returns? Sure, but considering he's expected to miss the next six or so months, it's safe to say Punk is going to take a few more strays before he has a chance to defend himself properly this fall/winter.