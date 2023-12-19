Rollins sees a major difference.

When it comes to RAW, no performer is a more wanted man than Seth Rollins.

The proud holder of the top title on the red brand, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Rollins has Drew McIntyre on the books for a match at Day 1, CM Punk vowing to win the Royal Rumble in order to earn a main event spot at WrestleMania 40, and Damian Priest waiting in the wings with his Money in the Bank briefcase just biding his time for the perfect chance to strike.

After discussing his feelings with the WWE Universe near his home in Davenport, Iowa, Rollins was interrupted by his Day 1 rival, who wanted to have a conversation about sacrifice.

“Sacrificing every single week and sacrificing that time with her family, and you've been part of the difficult conversations, and there are good conversations like ‘Man, I wish I could make this wedding back home, but man, there's a big show coming up, and I can't let the fans down. And then the difficult conversations, when a family member gets sick, when a parent gets sick. My mom, her dad, and all we want is to hold their hand and be by their side when they're going through it. But then they tell us, ‘Don't you dare come home. You keep chasing that dream and make it happen,' and that's exactly what we did, but suddenly, they aren't here anymore,” Drew McIntyre told Seth Rollins.

“Seth, look me in the eye, I don't want your title; I need your title. I need that validation, I have to know that all of these sacrifices were worth it. I have to know that the hurt I caused them wasn't for nothing, and I'm willing to hurt you for everything. I will do whatever it takes to take that at Day 1.”

Goodness, say what you will about McIntyre's character changes, from being a proud babyface to someone willing to cut corners to get what he wants, but he can still cut a pretty incredible promo, with an innate ability to make fans believe his words, even if his intentions aren't always pure. Unfortunately for the “Scottish Warrior,” Rollins is a good talker too, and he had a response to McIntyre's promo that got the fans in Des Moines firmly behind him.

Seth Rollins pities Drew McIntyre for his attitude change.

After listening through what Drew McIntyre had to say, evoking Seth Rollins' extended family on his wife's side, the “Visionary” delivered a statement of his own, telling fans that while he appreciates his Day 1 foe for putting in the work, he just wishes he did it the right way.

“God Drew, here's the thing, man, I don't think we know exactly how to feel about you, man. Because you say stuff like that, I want to take it to heart. I want to believe you, but as of late, your actions and words haven't lined up. So I don't know whether or not to believe you or call you out on your crap. But I'll tell you this, I'll tell you this, I respect you, because after I beat you at Crown Jewel, you came to me, you told me you were going to find a way back, you were going to work your way into another opportunity at my World Heavyweight Championship, and you've done that,” Seth Rollins admitted.

“But I wanna know, Drew, as much as you need this, what makes you think the outcome this time is going to be any different? You say you're going to do whatever it takes, you say you're not the same person, what does that mean? You're willing to cheat? You're willing to lie? You're willing to hurt people? You're willing to take shortcuts? Is that what it is? Yeah, yeah, you've changed in that regard but in many ways, you're the same, because you still want to point the finger at everybody else. You still want to shift the blame, ‘Yeah, Drew, you'll do whatever it takes, right? Whatever it takes except for the on thing you need to do to be a World Champion: You need to take responsibility for your actions. You need to look at yourself in the mirror, and you need to face the hard reality that the only person keeping Drew McIntyre from being a World Champion is Drew McIntyre.

“Now, I stood in this ring last week, I looked a man right in the eye, and I told him I hated him. I meant that. I'm looking you right in the eyes, and Drew, I don't hate you; I pity you. Merry Christmas, Drew, I'll see you in a couple weeks.”

Dang, Rollins just hit McIntyre from the proverbial top rope, letting the “Scottish Warrior” know that they simply aren't on the same level without yelling, cursing, or trying to make any cheap pulls at his heartstrings in order to garner fake sympathy. While the duo did briefly brawl after Rollins' attempted exit, leading to a swift fist to the face by the “Visionary,” in the end, this is going to be settled in 2024 one way or another.