WWE’s Seth Rollins-Riddle feud just got personal

WWE’s Seth Rollins and Riddle don’t like each other. They’ve been feuding for the better part of the summer for one reason or another since the latter fell into the former’s crosshairs following Hell in a Cell, and they’ve come to blows more than a few times in the weeks proceeding their scheduled match at Clash at the Castle.

Riddle got the best of Rollins in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Rollins got his revenge at SummerSlam, where he beat the bricks off of his foe during an impromptu brawl between bouts, and things have become so contentious between the two Superstars that whenever they even step into the same room, their heat is on sight.

This fact, understandably, influenced Corey Graves to take his scheduled interview with the two performers in a different direction, with each man answering questions from different rooms. There’s no way that could go poorly, right? Well, as Graves found out, some beefs can transcend even multiple camera setups across multiple locations in a Pittsburgh-based arena.

Matt Riddle is ready to settle this with Seth "Freakin" Rollins once and for all THIS SATURDAY at #WWECastle!@SuperKingofBros @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CxYWydFBxr — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2022

Graves started out his interview easy enough, asking Riddle why Rollins had been targeting him. Unfortunately for Riddle, he wasn’t afforded a chance to respond, as Rollins decided to jump into the conversation before he was even asked a question.

“You’ve got this all wrong,” Seth declared. “I haven’t been targeting Riddle, he’s been a thorn in my side ever since Money in the Bank and here’s the issue, man, here’s the issue – I’m at the very tip-top of of the food chain and Riddle’s on the come up, so this clash was bound to happen, but there’s only one problem: it’s my time, it’s not Riddle’s time and he ain’t on my level, baby, he ain’t on my level.”

“Alright Seth, I think you’re just scared of me, bro,” Riddle retorted. “I think you’re afraid that I’m going to embarrass you just like Roman embarrassed you, just like Cody embarrassed you time and time again, just like I was going to embarrass you at SummerSlam, bro.”

“This is not about my embarrassment,” Rollins said. “This is not about Roman, this is not about Cody, this is about me and you, pal. Let me let you in on a little secret, nobody likes you, Riddle. Nobody likes you, nobody can stand the way you talk, nobody can stand your stupid face, so when I finish the job I started at MSG a few weeks back, it’s not going to be for me, man. No, no, no, no, it’s going to be for everybody, bro.”

“Well Seth,” said Riddle. “If you’re going to get rid of me, it’s going to take a lot more than what you’re doing because I’m going to be here for a long, long time, bro, so get used to it.”

“You’ve better watch your words man,” Rollins replied. “ On Saturday, I am gonna finish what I started. And if that means putting you on the shelf right next to Cody Rhodes, then that’s what I’m going to do. Because I am done with you, and I am moving on to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and there’s not a d*mn thing you can do about it Riddle, there’s not a d*mn thing you can do about it.”

With the, um, pleasantries out of the way, Corey Graves decided to take the conversation in a slightly different direction, asking Rollins what the WWE Universe can expect from the first ever singles match between himself and Riddle on a “Premium Live Event.” Rollins, to his credit, quickly fired back, telling Graves he was going to steal the show and stomp Riddle’s head into the mat in order to show him once and for all “who the man around here really is,” but what really shook things up was Riddle’s response.

“Well Seth,” Riddle began. “I’m going to prove to you that there’s only one man in your marriage, and that’s Becky, bro.”

Oh snap, Riddle burn, Riddle burn! There’s no way Rollins could let that slide, right? Well, for a moment, it seems that he had, but once RAW returned from commercial break, Graves was informed that the duo kept talking once he left the interview, and their conversation took a serious, profanity-laced turn.

“Hey Riddle, are you still there?” Rollins asked as Riddle began to take off his microphone. “You wanna talk about my family man, let’s talk about your family. Oh wait, you ain’t got one because your wife divorced you and took your kids and they don’t want to see your b*tch a– anymore.”

Jeez, if Eddie Kingston got straight-up suspended for swinging on Sammy Guevara for calling him fat – which is apparently off limits – it’s hard to imagine what sort of punishment Riddle is going to dish out to Rollins after talking trash on his family situation.

Now, for those who don’t know, Riddle has been going through some things outside of the ring for some time now. Riddle’s wife Lisa accused him of abandoning their family to go to NXT, and a separate accusation of impropriety by independent wrestler Candy Cartwright during the final few months of his indie career further embroiled their relationship. Even if Riddle okayed the storyline with Rollins for RAW, his reaction, flipping out on camera while dropping more than a few F-bombs for good measure, has a heavy dose of realism in it.

With Clash at the Castle less than a week away, the WWE Universe is about to watch a bloodbath in the middle of the ring, assuming the duo don’t kill each other before they can make it to Cardiff, Wales.