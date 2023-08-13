After taking part in a ten-minute love fewest with his behind-the-scenes best friend Edge in the lead-up to a match booked SmackDown next week, Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes stopped by the backstage area of the Scotiabank Saddledome to talk turkey with Kayla Braxton before hitting the pubs in downtown Calgary, Alberta.

Officially landing the honor of working with Edge in this his special 25th Anniversary match, the “Celtic Warrior” reiterated much of what he had to say SmackDown, only this time, he dug a little deeper into the conversation.

“It's crazy, right? For all these years of being here, you know what I mean? It's insane that we haven't crossed paths. Look, I know Edge was gone for quite a long time with the injury and all, and he's back, and we still never had that one-on-one match in the ring. We've tagged a couple of times, we've been in tags across from each other a couple of times, but it's a match that I've always wanted to do, always wanted to have, and I know he feels the same way,” Sheamus told Kayla Braxton.

“And I talked about back in 2004, like, I was just a bouncer in a club in Dublin, you know what I mean, making a few quid, and I really was in that crossroads. And I really was in that crossroads, and he was the only guy that came up to me and took time out of his night and talked to me, gave e great advice, and then bought me a pint of Guinness even after I offered to buy him one.

“Cut forward a couple of years, I'm seven, me and Wade Barrett were out there as security guards and who were we looking after, trying to protect against the X? It was the ‘Rated-R Superstar' Edge and Randy Orton. And then, of course, the Celtic Warrior Workout where he was finished. When we did that workout, there was no chance of him coming back; nothing in his mind was certain of him coming back. It was the furthest thing in his mind and then when he took that fall over the top of the mountain bike, even though he knew that he was like hoping that I was going to end up on my a*se, you know what I mean? That's when it all reignited. And of course when he came back on the same night as well at the Royal Rumble in 2020, and still after even all those years and now we're on the verge of this happening. It's something I've always wanted to do. Even as a rookie, he always gave me great advice and again, he's one of the greatest of all time, so, of course I'm pumped about it, you know what I mean? So it's great.”

Needless to say, don't miss out on SmackDown next week, as Sheamus and Edge are about to put on a clinic for the fine fans in Toronto and watching along from home.

Sheamus would love to see a WrestleMania in the United Kingdom.

Stopping by TNT Sports, where WWE is broadcast in the United Kingdom, to talk all things professional wrestling, Sheamus noted that he would love to see WWE bring a WrestleMania to his corner of the world, whether they follow in AEW's footsteps and run Wembley Stadium, or go for an even bigger venue like Croke Park.

“I’d love to see it happen; I think WrestleMania on this side of the isles would be great, it’s a question everyone’s been asking, and I think it’s a question that’s very valid; it’s something that should happen,” Sheamus said on Twitter via TJR.

“Whether it’s in Wembley or an even bigger stadium like Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, you know what I mean?”

Why would Sheamus like to wrestle in the UK? Well, obviously for selfish reasons, but because it could also serve as a boon for the local economy, as WWE shows have a proven track record of doing.

“It needs to come over here, help these Europeans and Irish people with airfares, you know what I’m saying?” Sheamus added.

“Keep it local, they’re spending all their money on flights and hotels and most of the people in that arena at every WrestleMania are from over here in Europe, they’re Irish, they’re UK and they’re European.”

In 2023, WrestleMania 39 generated $215 million, according to ABC7 Los Angeles; if WrestleMania UK is held in an even larger venue than SoFi Arena in Inglewood, then their total local revenue number could be even larger.