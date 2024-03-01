If the WWE's Hart family ever gets the Iron Claw treatment, Natalya wants Sydney Sweeney to play her.
The Iron Claw has put the idea on the map for more biopics about iconic wrestling families. A24's film chronicled the Von Erich family and featured the likes of Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson. Natalya is a part of the Hart family, which includes some iconic WWE stars like Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and Jim Neidhart.
During an appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Natalya fan-casted a Hart family movie.
“I love Sydney Sweeney, so I'm like, ‘Sydney Sweeney should play Nattie,'” she joked. “I think she's so talented so I'm gonna to go with somebody that's really pretty.”
She then named Paul Walter Hauser as a potential fit for her dad, WWE icon Jim Neidhart. The actor's passion for the industry and respect for it (along with his looks) is what sold Natalya.
Sydney Sweeney is one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars. She first gained notoriety for her roles in The Handmaid's Tale and Sharp Objects. Once Euphoria and The White Lotus came along, her stock rose even further. Her latest film, Anyone But You, has been a smash hit at the box office, grossing over $200 million worldwide.
Natalya's WWE career
Natalya is one of the longest-tenured women in WWE. She truly has done it all since her debut in 2000. Her accolades include winning the Divas Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the WOmen's Tag Team Championship (with Tamina).