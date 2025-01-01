About four years ago, WWE star R-Truth made the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, break character.

Now, the Superstar has reflected on the experience. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, he revealed that Lesnar's manager, Paul Heyman, pitched him the idea. Some folks backstage had a bet going over whether or not R-Truth could make Lesnar break character.

The kicker? They weren't going to tell Lesnar what R-Truth was going to say, which the former United States Champion disagreed with. Heyman and Co. told him that they were not going to “let him know at all” ahead of the segment.

“That was the most improv thing that came off like sliced bread, it was just great,” he said. “That was one of my notches [in] my belt.”

WWE's R-Truth getting Brock Lesnar to break character

The moment happened during the January 13, 2020, episode of Monday Night RAW. Lesnar, who was the reigning WWE Champion at the time, and Heyman were in the ring.

He was going to enter the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match and try to win so he wouldn't have to compete at WrestleMania 36. R-Truth, the “24/7, 48/7, 7-11, I-95 South (and Kentucky), European TV Champion” at the time, interrupted them and declared himself for the Royal Rumble.

“The bigger they come, the harder they fall,” he said. “You may be a big, big, big man, but I know you will go flying over that top rope, Paul Heyman!”

Heyman then clarified that he is not competing in the match. “You step into the Royal Rumble match, you're going face-to-face with Brock Lesnar.”

R-Truth then quickly undeclared himself for the Royal Rumble match. In the background, you can see Lesnar start laughing. At the time, he was the WWE's top heel, so this was out of the ordinary for him.

What got him back in character was when R-Truth said he didn't want to be taken to “Su-falls City” instead of “Suplex City.” Lesnar then got in R-Truth's face before delivering an F-5 to him.

What happened at the Royal Rumble?

He kept his word, too. R-Truth did not enter the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match. It is hard to blame him after his encounter with Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate did enter in the first spot. He lasted over 26 minutes in the match and eliminated 13 competitors. He was eventually eliminated by Drew McIntyre, who he later faced at WrestleMania 36, with a little help from Ricochet.

Lesnar has since turned babyface for the first time in years upon his 2021 WWE return. He remained a face until 2023 when he feuded with Cody Rhodes. However, at the end of their third match, Lesnar seemingly turned face once again after listing Rhodes' arm.