On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, R-Truth ran into Pete Dunne and called him by his former name, Butch.

The moment came after R-Truth attacked the Miz, who previously turned on his Awesome Truth tag team partner. As he walked away smiling, he saw Dunne and said, “What's up, Butch? You seen Pete [Dunne]?”

It was a classic R-Truth name snafu. One of the WWE star's signature bits is his name mishaps, including getting confused by Dominik Mysterio's name. He thinks that there is a set of brothers named Tom and Nick Mysterio.

As he walked away, Dunne looked puzzled. While he could have said something to R-Truth, he probably knows that it would not do him any good.

Who is Pete Dunne/Butch?

WWE star Pete Dunne was formerly called Butch when he was a part of the Brawling Brutes with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Dunne is a former United Kingdom Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion in his young career.

He joined WWE in 2017. Dunne made his main roster debut as Butch in 2022 on the SmackDown brand. The Brawling Brutes stayed together until 2023 when Sheamus was injured.

During a tag team match against Pretty Deadly on SmackDown, Holland walked out on Butch. Holland cost them the match and officially left the stable, going to NXT in the process.

A couple of months later, he returned to WWE to team with Tyler Bate. He also reverted back to his original ring name. They formed the New Catch Republic tag team.

He had a brief feud on RAW with a returning Sheamus. They faced on the August 19, 2024, and October 7, 2024, episodes of RAW. Sheamus won both matches, including the Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match in their second encounter.

R-Truth's rise as the WWE's top comedy guy

While R-Truth holds the record for the most 24/7 Championship reigns (54), he is best known as WWE's top comedy act. He regularly makes wrestlers break character and find ways to make audiences laugh.

Since returning to WWE in 2008, R-Truth has stayed with the company. He has competed for world championships as well as tag team gold in his career.

He recently gained more attention for his storyline with Judgment Day, which started in November 2023. R-Truth thought that he was being initiated into the group, letting them beat him down.

It was a similar story to the one told with Sami Zayn and the Bloodline a couple of years earlier. Eventually, his former tag team partner, the Miz, snapped him out of it. Together, they captured the RAW Tag Team Championship from Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh at WrestleMania XL.

They would hold the titles for over 70 days before losing them back to Bálor and McDonagh. They lose them on the June 24, 2024, episode of RAW.

A couple of months later, the Miz walked out on R-Truth during a match against the Authors of Pain. This moment put an end to the Awesome Truth's reunion.