After watching wrestling fans take London by storm for the 14th running of Money in the Bank, the WWE Universe will soon descent on the Motor City, Detroit, Michigan, for SummerSlam to see who will come out on top of the biggest show of the summer and who will have to return to the proverbial drawing board to see what they can do moving forward.

With three championships on the line, a Slim Jim-sponsored match to decide on the new number one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship on the books, and what very well could be the final Ronda Rousey match in WWE set for the show, there's a little bit of everything for fans this weekend in Motor City, even if the show has been just as marked by all of the matches that have been curiously cut from the proceedings, as Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez will tell you.

How to Watch SummerSlam

Stream: Peacock

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT



*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Who will cash in their Money in the Bank briefcase?



After watching Damian Priest and IYO SKY secure the rights to call themselves Señor and Miss Money in the Bank in London last month, the question fans have been asking week-in and week-out is which title will each Superstar cash their contract on?

At SummerSlam, we very well might get that answer.

For Priest, the prospects of taking the WWE World Heavyweight Championship off of Seth Rollins' appears to be priority number one, with the pride of NYC having almost cashed in on the “Visionary” on multiple occasions, including at the actual Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. While Rollins' opponent, Finn Balor, does complicate things for the ‘Archer of Infamy,” as the duo are both members of The Judgment Day and thus should theoretically be working for the group's collective interest, not their own individual preferences, Priest had stated in the past that one way or another the World Heavyweight Championship is coming back to JD Manor, even if it leaves Balor shocked in the middle of the ring.

And as for SKY? Well, she too has noted that cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase is on her to-do list, and considering Rhea Ripley is not presently on the card for a match, that just leaves the triple threat between Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair as her lone opportunity to leave Detroit a champion. While Sky could cash in at the end of the match, taking a shot at a weakened champion either new or defending, it's also possible that she could join the contest mid-match, turning the three-way into a Fatal Fourway and securing the pin on any performer she'd like, even fellow Stardom alumni Asuka.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Can Cody Rhodes overcome The Beast?

Billed as one of the co-main events of the show, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have been going back and forth since the RAW after WrestleMania 39, when the duo were initially going to team against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa before the former NCAA/WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion turned on Rhodes in a major way and beat the you-know-what out of him for the first of many times in the months proceeding.

With their record now evened up at 1-1 following matches at Backlash and Night of Champions, SummerSlam will serve as the venue for the rubber match of the feud.

Though the match doesn't have the long-rumored stipulation that many fans had hoped for, that shouldn't prevent the bout from being a bloody, hard-hitting contest with a definitive ending that has long-lasting implications for the WWE Universe for weeks, months, and maybe even years to come.

Will the WWE Universe have a new Tribal Chief?

And last but not least, the true man event of the show is none other than Tribal Combat between the “Head of the Table,” Roman Reigns, and his cousin “Main Event” Jey Uso with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the title of “Tribal Chief” on the line.

No pressure, right?

Now for fans out of the know, Uso and Reigns have wrestled twice since the latter returned to the ring in 2020 under his current gimmick, with the “Head of the Table” securing the win at Clash of Champions and then making his nephew say “I Quit” in an October 25th Hell in a Cell match in the Thunderdome. Will Uso, much like Rhodes, find success in the proverbial rubber match, or will he have to fall in line behind his uncle once more, waiting for someone, anyone – read: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? – to take him down.

Either way, with SummerSlam mere hours away, fans won't have to wait long to find out.