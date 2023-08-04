A two match show, with Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk showcasing an incredible story with Paul Heyman's involvement, making Punk look strong, even in defeat. Daniel Bryan's victory over John Cena for the WWE Title was a monumental moment despite Cena's triceps injury. The card had some other good matches, though not all were great. Randy Orton's Money in the Bank cash-in added to its unforgettable appeal, although it had fans in an outrage. It did, however, lead to Bryan's unforgettable run back towards the title.

6. SummerSlam 2008

Like a lot of SummerSlam's, the undercard for this show is poor. Really poor. However, the main event Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Edge was fantastic, making for a perfect ending to their feud. There was a also a very memorable John Cena and Batista match that ended with a great Batista Bomb spot and Animal victory. And, of all things, Chris Jericho probably had his most memorable Highlight Reel show, featuring Shawn Michaels and his real-life wife. What made it so memorable was that Jericho really punched Michaels wife — by accident, of course. Images showed her face swelling up almost immediately.

5. SummerSlam 2000

The triple threat WWE Title match main event with The Rock and Triple H was hampered after Kurt Angle suffered a concussion well before the match actually began, although that sort of made this one stand out even more. But you also had the memorable spot in the Shane McMahon, Steve Blackman Hardcore Title match, where McMahon took about a 50-foot drop, followed by Blackman elbow dropping him from the scaffolding moments later for the victory. There was also a 2-out-of-3 falls match between Chris Jericho and Chris Benoit. Oh, and the first-ever TLC match. So, yeah, not a bad show, as the WWE roster was loaded at this point.

4. SummerSlam 1998

This was full-blown Attitude Era, where Stone Cold Steve Austin was truly at the top of his game as the most popular superstar in WWE history. However, the main event between him and The Undertaker for the WWE Title didn't quite live up to expectations, but it still delivered as it was given tremendous hype weeks leading up to it. Not to mention you had the show-stealer ladder match between The Rock and Triple H for the Intercontinental Title. This all took place at MSG, which is always a welcomed sight on WWE television.

3. SummerSlam 1997

The year 1997 was truly a changing of the guard year. Wrestling was entering an entire different realm of entertainment, changing from corny and pedestrian to aggressive and edgy. This event is filled with all that, with classic matches like the steel cage encounter between Triple H and Mankind to the main event for the WWE Title between Bret Hart and The Undertaker with Shawn Michaels as the special guest referee. And who could forget the infamous Owen Hart and Stone Cold Intercontinental Title match that changed the entire trajectory of Stone Cold's career after a botched tombstone piledriver by Hart that almost paralyzed the Rattlesnake..

2. SummerSlam 2002

Usually at the top of everyone's list is this show, and for good reason, too. You saw the beginning of what was Brock Lesnar's first short-term run, beating of all people, the People's Champion, The Rock, for the WWE Title. But you also had a great under card, starting with the fast-paced opener between Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio, followed by Eddie Guerrero and Edge, and the unforgettable Unsanctioned Match between Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

1. SummerSlam 2005

This seems like one of the most underrated SummerSlam events ever. Whether you consider that hyperbole or not, there's no reason for this to be overlooked, as this was a stacked card filled with veteran and future talent that all delivered for the most part. What made most of the matches so good was the storytelling behind them, that which included Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero in a ladder match for the custody or Mysterio's real-life son and now WWE superstar, Dominik, and Shawn Michaels versus Hulk Hogan. This was SummerSlam at its best, making it the most rewatchable from all the others. And we'll straight-up Shawn Michaels oversell that.