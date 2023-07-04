After taking part in arguably the scariest spot on the entire Money in the Bank card and following it up with a brutal brawl backstage disclosed to fans on Monday Night RAW, the “One and Only” Ricochet stopped by the backstage area with new reporter Jackie Redmond to drop the hammer on social media star Logan Paul.

“Jackie, Jackie, look, a lot of people thought that Logan Paul didn’t belong in that match in the first place, but take it from me, look at Royal Rumble; look at Money in the Bank,” Ricochet said. “The kid can hang and I respect that, but what I don’t respect is that he gets in my face after the match; that made things personal, when the fact of the matter is it simply wasn’t Logan’s night. So Logan, I’d like to issue a challenge, but I’m not gonna do it on social media like some keyboard warrior. No, we do it big here! So how about next week on Monday Night RAW, you meet me in the center of that ring, face to face.”

Whoa, what on earth could Ricochet be challenging Paul to on the next edition of RAW, which is coming to fans from Buffalo, New York, just a short boat ride across Lake Erie from the “Maverick's” childhood home in Cleveland, Ohio? Could it be a match at SummerSlam, which may not be a high-profile contest but would be one heck of a show? Or maybe “Prince Puma” will suggest that the duo should team up and go all “Top Flight” on the WWE Tag Team division, challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to a match at SummerSlam instead? Either way, when Ricochet gets in a WWE ring, fans can safely assume something is about to go down.