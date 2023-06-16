Ricochet is a certified WWE Superstar.

Initially signing with the promotion in 2018 after successful stints in PWG, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Dragon Gate, plus a run in Lucha Underground, where he wrestled under the Prince Puma moniker, Ricochet has wrestled almost 500 matches, formed multiple tag teams, and has even won a few championships in the process, holding the NXT North American Championship, the United States Championship, and most recently the Intercontinental Championship before dropping the belt to Gunther on SmackDown back in June.

And yet, despite his success and willingness to wrestle just about any house show WWE throws his way, Ricochet isn't treated the same as the top guys in WWE. Discussing where his character currently sits inside the WWE Universe on My Love Letter To Wrestling, Ricochet explained how the pitching process goes down in WWE and how for a guy like himself in the mid-card, he has to take his opportunities where he can get them.

“Everyone always has ideas. Everyone is still pitching ideas; every day, everyone is pitching ideas. I pitch ideas. Anytime I get something, I throw it out there, whether it's Trips [Triple H], the writers, whoever it is, I still throw it out there, but I understand there are so many people, there are so many superstars that you have to take care of. There is like a trickle-down system. Who has got the titles? After the titles, what are the stories? I understand that and the business side of it,” Ricochet said via Fightful.

“For Ricochet, it's a little different than anybody because, you have to take the opportunities that are given and make the most of them at all times. That's basically how you survive. Especially in this whole wrestling world, you take whatever opportunity is handed to you, you cash it in, you make the most of it, someone else sees that, they bring you up another level, you make the most of that opportunity, someone higher sees that, and it keeps going. That's basically how it works, and I understand that.”

Now, to be fair to Ricochet, he does get to do talking segments on RAW from time to time, with his current angle with Bronson Reed and Shinsuke Nakamura earing a match and a backstage talkie on June 12th, Still Ricochet has made the most of his situation and has found his own way to get over where others might struggle.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ricochet gets himself over in WWE with his actions, not his words.

Continuing with his conversation, Ricochet noted that he isn't afforded a chance to talk about his feelings on a near-weekly basis like many of the top stars in WWE and instead has to make his own luck with incredible matches every time he steps in the ring.

“For Ricochet, he kind of gets a reset every time he comes out. Whether he lost in five minutes last week, people don't really remember because when he comes out, they just know they are about to see something cool. That's a good and bad thing for Ricochet because I don't really get the opportunity like a Seth (Rollins), AJ (Styles), or Cody (Rhodes) like when they lose a match, the next week on RAW they get to come out and talk about what happened, why they lost, what's going to happen in the future, and how they're going to change it. Ricochet doesn't get that,” Ricochet said.

“Ricochet has to come out and have another match. Whether he wins or loses, he comes out and has another match. Until that comes, until that time comes and I get the opportunity to do the story and get that story, obviously, we all want the Rock-Austin, the Cena-CM Punk, we all want these stories. The most important thing is delivering when it matters. Delivering when you can, what you can when it matters. That way, when the time comes, and they hand me the microphone, I'm going to tell everybody, ‘Listen, I'm better than your favorite wrestler. So, sorry.'”

Is Ricochet really “better than your favorite wrestler?” I guess that depends on who your favorite wrestler is, but in terms of WWE, there really aren't that many stars who ha put on as many classic bouts that combine the best of indie and Fed wrestling to craft show-stopping spectacles that require no belts, talking, or “stakes” to get over. With two five-star matches on his resume from his time in PWG and NXT, plus scores more four-star efforts in Lucha Underground, New Japan, Evolve, WWE, and beyond, it's safe to say Ricochet is one of the hidden gems of the WWE roster and will continue to be until Paul “Triple H” Levesque decides to give him a proper push.