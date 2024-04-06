After sitting through the rest of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame class earning their opportunities to shine – including a small cameo in the Muhammad Ali acceptance speech – The Rock delivered his main event speech to honor his grandmother Lia Miavia, who joins her “High Chief” husband in the annals of WWE history for the rest of time.
And yet, because Cody Rhodes was sitting right behind him, The Rock figured what better opportunity to kill two birds with one stone and trash the “American Nightmare” in the process?
“Thank you, and before I get into this and before I get everybody home because we've got a big weekend this weekend, I want to say congratulations to all of the Class of 2024 Hall of Fame inductees, congratulations everybody. My grandmother, Lia Maivia, as you saw in the piece, was a real trailblazer in our world of professional wrestling and what my grandmother was able to do in a time that was male-dominated, and it was shark-infested waters, she was really able to change the game and open up the doors not just for not only so many wrestlers but really for so many woman in wrestlers as well. My grandmother, when my grandfather, the ‘High Chief' Peter Miavia, also a Hall of Fame member, when he was passing away, it was his dream that the promotion they were promoting, Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii where I grew up, it was his dream that they made that promotion into a success. She gave her word to him that she would do everything in her power to carry on this promotion and carry on his name and my grandmother went on and promoted really incredible events in the state of Hawaii,” The Rock told fans in Philadelphia.
“And what she was able to do, if you think about it, in the early 80s, there were a lot of different promotions as you guys know, but from Vern Gaunie to Jim Crocket to Fritz Von Erich to Vince McMahon, they would all send the biggest stars in the world to my grandmother, and she would have the biggest stars in the world come to Hawaii, from Andre The Giant to Ric Flair and the Von Erichs, to the Fabulous Freebirds to Nikita Koloff, to Ivan Koloff, Bib Backlund and all of those stars, including one of my heroes, Dusty Rhodes, so I just wanted to take a moment, because this is a big weekend, and when it comes to the Rhodes Family, as you know, I have nothing but reverence and respect for Dusty Rhodes, who was one of my heros, to Mam Rhodes, but when it comes to what we are doing this weekend in less than 24 hours, I do want you to know that what happeneds between The Rock, and Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins and Roman Reigns, it's not business, it's personal. I'll see you tomorrow night.
“On behalf of the Johnson family, on behalf of the Maivia family, and my mom Ata Johnson is in the front row, mom would you stand up please? Ladies and gentlemen, the real ‘Final Boss' of the family, Ata Maivia Johnson, who has expressed to me over the last eight weeks that she would love to lay the smackdown on your (Cody Rhodes)'s candy a** and I told her, ‘Mom, don't worry, I think I've got this one this weekend,' on behalf of all of us and to the rest of the world, thank you, I love you, and grandma thank you so much for all you've done. Have a good night, and let's get ready for WrestleMania.”
When name after name came off the list, fans had a pretty good feeling that The Rock would go on last, with the potential for an angle ever present any time the “People's Champion” gets on the mic. While he largely kept things professional and honored his grandmother the best he could, he did get a shot in for the heck of it because, hey, shooter shoot, and at this point, Dwayne Johnson is making rain like he's Kazuchika Okada or Steph Curry playing at the YMCA.
Seth Rollins believes WrestleMania 40 versus The Rock could be magic.
Discussing his extensive WrestleMania experience in the lead-up to his one-two punch at WrestleMania 40 in an interview with The Favorites, Seth Rollins let it be known that while he believes that his moment at WrestleMania 31 was special, his match with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns and The Rock has the potential to become truly magical, a “historic game-changing event” in professional wrestling.
“31 is special in its own way because you look at cashing in the contract in the main event of WrestleMania, so surprising, so captivating, and it shaped the industry in its own way,” Seth Rollins explained via Fightful. “We took what the industry was, we subverted expectations, and pushed it in a new direction at the time. That's really what we're looking to take down this guard that is the Bloodline that has had a vice grip on our industry for the best few years. Now you have The Rock back, Board of Director for TKO, we're ushering in a new era, have a television deal with Netflix coming next year. It's going to be a huge change and shift in our industry. We're about to usher that in. It's almost tough to say in the moment which one is going to be bigger. When you look back in retrospect, if we're able to do what we want to do at WrestleMania 40, it'll go down as one of the most historic game-changing events in the history of our industry.”
Whoa, what do Rollins, Rhodes, Rocky, and Reigns have planned that has the potential to be such a game-changer? Fortunately, fans will find out soon enough.