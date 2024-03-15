If it's a Friday during the “Road to WrestleMania,” it can only mean one thing: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going to release another expansive, clipped-filled, profanity-laced promo designed to get fans fired up before they tune into the week's edition of SmackDown.
March 15, 2024, as it turns out, is no exception, as like clockwork, “The Great One” was back at his old games, this time zeroing in his attention on Cody Rhodes and his emotional promo from RAW. After everything Johnson has accused Rhodes of in the last, it would appear the “American Nightmare” has found ways to surprise the “Brahma Bull,” though not always in a positive way.
“It's been a big week, though; there's a lot to celebrate. Ratings are up, sell outs everywhere The Rock goes, wrestling is cool again, all because of The Rock. It's also been a big week because everyone is talking; last week, everyone was talking about the slap heard around the world. Finally, Cody Rhodes grew some balls, finally that little boy got some hair on his nuts, and he slapped the s**t out of The Rock. Woah, he slapped the s**t out of me. Well done, Cody Rhodes; The Rock has been waiting for you to man up, giving him a challenge worthy of ‘The Great One.' And that was a good slap too, and what did The Rock do? He didn't pretend to be angry, he didn't get a bunch of goofs and jabronis to hold him back. No, no, no, The Rock took your slap like a man, as a matter of fact, The Rock started smiling. Yeah, because The Rock likes pain, but that's a whole nother conversation,” The Rock told his 17 million fans on X.
“And Cody Rhodes, The Rock couldn't wait, the world couldn't wait to see how you were going to react and respond after that Friday slap. On Monday Night RAW, two days later, what were you going to do? And you get on Monday Night RAW, and you get in the middle of the ring, the world is watching, and here's what you did, here's how you responded to the biggest moment of your career when you slapped The Rock? Are you f**king kidding me? You start f**king crying? You start crying, that's how you respond? No wonder all of your fans are crybabies; Cody Crybabies. No wonder, because their Superman, their hero, he's out crying too. You've been crying, you've been crying, ‘I can't give the belt to Dusty, but I can give it to my mama. I can give it to my mommy.' Shut the f**k up! Give it to your mommy? Cody, this is how real it is to The Rock. Chills. This is how real it is to The Rock.”
You know, for how boisterous The Rock has proven himself to be in his promos televised and saved for social media, you have to wonder if Rhodes crying during his RAW promo really was the right call, as it really did play right into his foe's insults in a not so complementary way. Fortunately, Rocky still had plenty more to say on the subject, including how he plans to answer Mama Rhodes' belt problem if her son comes up short at WrestleMania 40.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2024
The Rock doesn't want Mama Rhodes to come home empty-handed.
Continuing his over-eight-minute-long promo on X, The Rock turned his attention squarely to Cody Rhodes' mother, letting her know that he has no intention of her going home empty-handed at the end of Night 2 of WrestleMania‘s main event.
“You ain't giving the title to your mama. You ain't giving that title, the Universal Title, to your mama. That title is going to remain around the wait of Roman Reigns, but here's what's going to happen at WrestleMania, and The Rock wants your mama to have a front-row seat. Mama Rhodes, The Rock is talking to you; now you're in The Rock's crosshairs,” The Rock declared.
“Here's what's going to happen: Mama Rhodes, you aren't going to get the Universal Title handed to you on Night 2 of WrestleMania, no no, you're going to get a title handed to you, you're going to get a belt handed to you, but it's going to be The Rock's belt. It's going to be something like this, leather, the Brahma Bull, ‘Blood, sweat, respect.' The blood part is going to be your son's blood, it's going to be all over this belt. I'm going to take this belt, Mama Rhodes, and I'm going to whip your son; I'm going to whoop him like a dog. I'm going to whip the p*ss out of him. I'm going to whoop the blood out of him. I'm going to get all of his blood and all of his sweat on this belt is what I'm going to do. I'm going to whoop him, and whoop him, and whoop him, and whoop him in front of the world, and then I'm going to take this belt, Mama Rhodes, full of your son's blood, and then I'm going to hand it to you in front of the world and say, ‘Here you go, Mama Rhodes.'
“And you're going to be crying just like your crybaby son, just like all of his Cody Crybaby fans because you're all a bunch of crybabies, you're gonna be crying, ‘Why are you so mean to my son, Rock?' I'll give you this belt, Mama Rhodes, and I'll say, ‘Mama Rhodes, here's your belt, now down is the direction you can sit.' I'm going to look at your son, who's going to be sitting in the ring bleeding and crying, look at all of his Cody Crybaby fans and say, ‘Off is the direction you can f**k.' And that's how you end a story. And that is how Cody Rhodes, your story is going to end at WrestleMania, boy. Crying in a pool of your own blood with this belt sitting in your mama's lap. And Mama Rhodes, don't worry, there's two things you can do about it, nothing and like it. Cody Rhodes, at WrestleMania, your story is going to end courtesy of Roman Reigns and courtesy of your nightmare, The Rock, the ‘Final Boss.' If you smell, what The Rock is cooking. No, Mama Rhodes, don't go crying too much now, I'll see you at WrestleMania.”
Welp, if Rhodes didn't have a reason to show up hot in Memphis for SmackDown, he certainly does now, as Rocky made things personal and will likely keep that “Big Dwayne Energy” flowing in Grind City when the duo share the ring once more. Buckle up, folks; this is gonna be fun.