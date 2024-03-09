After a, shall we say, eventful week filled with social media promos, television promos, and comments about “Diarrhea,” WWE fans the Universe over eagerly anticipated SmackDown to see what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his The Bloodline bunch would do next in their ever-expanding feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins?
Would he come up with a wacky nickname of his own for the “Visionary?” Or would fans get to see some physicality from “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment” when he took the ring against the babyfaces? Would Pharaoh the dog get revenge on Johnson for trashing him the week before?
Well, as it turns out, WWE fans didn't quite have to wait until 8 pm EST to find out, as, in a move that has seemingly become a weekly occurrence, a cowboy hat-clad Rocky took to social media to shoot on Rhodes, Rollins, and… the Television Standards and Practices committee, who decided to black out segments of his previous SmackDown segment while fans across the country watched on in confusion.
Intrigued? Well, you should be, as The Rock is now going after the very people who allow him to be on television in an unhinged social media rant that fans will absolutely love.
“So speaking of broadcasts, last week, everyone complaining on Friday Night SmackDown, ‘What's going on, my TV's blacked out during certain times of The Rock's promo, what's happening?' In certain pockets around the country, here's what happened: Standards and Practices, baby. Standards and Practices, they get nervous now when The Rock has a live microphone in his hand and the world is watching. They got nervous when The Rock went to Phoenix and dropped the gospel; Phoenix, Arizona, the number one city in the country for cocaine and meth use, and The Rock called them all, ‘You cactus-loving crackheads!' And they booed, but they cheered; they hated it, but they loved it because The Rock said the truth,” The Rock explained on social media.
“Every woman in the arena, you wanna go one-on-one with The Rock? The sexiest man alive? ‘Yay!' the women cheered, and The Rock said, ‘Settle down, you crackhead Karens, settle down, you methhead Mary, you're not ready for The Rock, and you know it. They loved it, they hated it, they cheered, they booed, Standards and Practices, though, pushed the button. They pushed the button because they want to control The Rock, just like they push the button when they want to control the people. But you can't control The Rock, you can't control the people, and The Rock is ‘The People's Champion.'
“And that's why Seth, you idiot, and that's why Cody, you chickens**t, that's why The Rock is ‘The People's Champion.' So Standards and Practices, you can get scared all you want, you can have your finger on the button, and you should, because there ain't nobody, and The Rock means nobody, that will tell it like it is more than The Rock, ‘The People's Champion.' So tonight, in Dallas, Texas, Standards and Practices, get ready. Tonight, in Dallas, Texas, Seth Rollins, you get ready. Tonight, Cody Rhodes, you get ready too because you've got to come to Dallas, where The Rock has been waiting.”
Alright, technically The Rock is only sort of correct, as according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Live and others, the black outs had more to do with a “Die Rocky Die” sign and fan chants than anything Johnson said on the mic. Still, considering his explanation actually helps to make his case stronger, why not lean into it and say he's so controversial that even television is afraid to platform him?
The Rock talks even more trash on Cody Rhodes' dog Pharaoh.
As if his comments aimed towards the “American Nightmare” and Seth Rollins weren't sharp enough, The Rock decided to really lean into his criticisms of another member of the Rhodes family, Pharaoh, who has accompanied Cody Rhodes to makes for years in AEW, WWE, and beyond.
After Rhodes took issue with Rocky speaking ill of the Siberian Husky, Johnson doubled down on his remarks, giving Pharaoh a nickname all his own.
“So Seth Rollins, you walking clown show, Cody Rhodes, you chickens**t goofy, you and also your goofy a** dog Pharaoh? Pharaoh, that's his name? ‘Oh hey Pharaoh, hey Pharaoh' don't call that dog Pharaoh, call him s**thead! That's what you should call him!”
Wait, how can a dog be a shi… you know what? At this point, The Rock is pretty much just going for cheap pops and shock value, so at this point, why not call a dog a s**thead just for the heck of it? This is The Rock's world, we're all just living in it, I guess.