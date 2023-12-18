CM Punk's plane ride from h*ll.

When CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and The Undertaker got on a private plane in 2006 to fly to Bagdad for WWE's Tribute to the Troops, the group likely expected an easy, extended flight to the Middle East without much issue.

Unfortunately, as The Undertaker recalls it on his Six Feet Under podcast, that zen environment didn't last long, if it existed at all, as the drinks started flowing and Vince McMahon, in an instigating mood, decided to stir up some you-know-what among his Superstars.

“We're drinking, everyone is carrying on. Somehow or another, the discussion comes up. I don't know if Vince instigated this one or not. Bradshaw was on this flight, too. The topic comes up as we're on the way over. CM Punk, he fashioned himself as a jiu-jitsu practitioner. Someone broached the question, ‘You did jiu-jitsu. How long do you think you could last with one of these two wrestlers?' It was Bobby Lashley, who wrestled for the Army, and Shelton Benjamin, who wrestled at Minnesota. Two high-level amateur wrestlers,” Undertaker recalled via Wrestling Headlines.

“To Phil's credit, he said, ‘I'll tap them out.' That was about all it took. Now, the pot begins to really get stirred. Shelton, at this time, he didn't drink at all. I remember Vince pouring a styrofoam cup full of wine, and Shelton just gulps it down. I honestly can't remember who went first. There is not a lot of room. It's tight, but there's enough room. I want to say the first match lasted about 47 seconds. The other one was sub-40, where they had taken them down and pinned him. He didn't back down, but my goodness, it was like blood in the water and two great white sharks circling. They could not wait. They didn't disappoint. That was another fine case of Vince McMahon s**t disturbing.”

Why did Mr. McMahon enjoy these sorts of scenarios? Maybe it was to see if Punk had that fighting spirit, maybe it was to see how quickly Lashley and Benjamin could dispatch the “Straight Edged Superstar,” and maybe still it was because Mr. McMahon simply enjoyed the chaos and wanted to have some personal entertainment on a long flight. Either way, it's worth wondering how those fights actually shook out and if there's video evidence of their interactions. If there is, it's probably an incredible sight to see.

CM Punk had a wild managerial idea for Leo Rush in AEW.

With CM Punk arguably the buzziest name in professional wrestling right now, it seems like everyone has a story regarding the “Best in the World,” with some memories from the past and others hinting at what could have been had his run in AEW turned out differently.

One such individual is none other than Leo Rush, who explained to MuscleManMalcolm that his Punk story regards an idea from the “Second City Saint” to enlist a certain ABC star from the 1990s to help manage him in AEW.

“I've got a story with CM Punk. [Laughs] I definitely have a story with CM Punk. I remember meeting CM Punk during the beginning of the show, when we first all came to the building, and I remember seeing him sitting in the bleachers,” Leo Rush shared via Fightful. “I just walked over and introduced myself to him, told him how much I looked up to him as a kid. Didn't want to make him feel old. I told him that I looked up to him, that I appreciate his work, and his time in WWE. A couple of months later, probably a month or two later, he ended up coming to me with an idea, and I don't know if I should say this, but I'm going to say it anyway. I remember he came up with an idea where he wanted Danielle Fishel to come in to AEW to be my manager. [Laughs]. We had that mutual friend in Danielle. That wasn't the idea that came up. That never really came to fruition. That's my CM Punk story. I've got a couple more, but maybe I'll save it for a book one day. That's one CM Punk story for you.”

Now, for fans in the know, Fischel is almost as familiar with professional wrestling as Rush is with managing, as she famously shared a few scenes with Mick Foley, in his full-on Mankind garb, on Boy Meets World. While connecting the duo in AEW would have been unusual to say the least, it certainly would have gotten fans talking, which is something Rush knows how to do about as well as anyone in professional wrestling.