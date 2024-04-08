When Cody Rhodes called upon the Avengers of the WWE Universe to help finish off one of the most impactful storyline in modern day professional wrestling history, John Cena, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker, it led to one of the biggest moments in WrestleMania history: the end of the “Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns.
A fantastic way to end the show? You bet. A fantastic way to finish off The Bloodline's story? You bet. And the best part? It created a new meme in the process too, when The Undertaker emerged from out of nowhere to surprise The Rock and chokeslam him into the canvas and out of the match.
Omg 🙀 The undertaker #WWEWrestlemania#WrestleManiaXL#TheRock pic.twitter.com/ROMuG1BOio
— 𝑴𝑺 𝑭𝑶𝑶𝑻𝑪𝑹𝑰𝑪 🧢 (@IFootcric68275) April 8, 2024
The Undertaker takes the internet by storm again at WrestleMania.
Looks familiar, right? Well, it should, because it looks almost identical to the famous shot of AJ Styles looking on blissfully in the Boneyard match before the “Deadman” rose from his grave to take out the “Phenomenal One,” a meme that has been used for everything from Taco Bell bowel movements to the Easter resurrection.
Now granted, should The Rock have been surprised? No, probably not, the gong did ring multiple times to announce his presence but then again, when it comes to the “Deadman,” he usually funeral marches down to the ring for his big moment, he doesn't drop the lights and then appear in the ring looking for a fight. Still, when you are as confident as the “Final Boss,” why would you fear the reaper… at least until he comes calling for you?
Once upon a time, WWE fans tuned into WrestleManias explicitly to see The Undertaker. They loved to watch his streak, they enjoyed his matches after the -1, and have hoped that he would come back for one more ride even after the Boneyard match marked the end of his career. At WrestleMania 40, that happened, and even if he didn't pick up an official win, wrestle an official match, or do more than a single move, his cameo in Cody Rhodes' story will live on forever even as he now turns his attention to going from the hunter to the hunted as the new face of WWE.
THE UNDERTAKER IS HERE#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qAQBQgIXFu
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 8, 2024