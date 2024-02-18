Let The Bloodline barrel forward.

When it comes to on-screen storylines within the WWE Universe, few hold the same weight, excitement, and historical significance as the battle between Cody Rhodes – plus Seth Rollins – and The Bloodline, which now officially features the biggest get of them all, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, alongside Roman Reigns.

From speculation about how much Reigns should trust Rocky to similar questions about Rhodes and Rollins, to even more questions about how the actual main events of WrestleMania 40 will shake out, it's safe to say fans of professional wrestling have an absolute ton to sink their teeth into for the next two months or so until the show actually takes places in South Philadelphia come April.

Weighing in on the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event and how Rock slapping Rhodes pushed the WWE Universe onto the path it's barreling down today, NXT commentator Booker T applauded everything about the segment, especially Johnson's decision to slap the “American Nightmare” in the face, as he believes it added legitimacy to the situation.

“It’s blood is thicker than water. I was talking to you about that, blood thicker than water. That’s the angle that — it just works. There is nothing you need to do to fix it. Everybody was talking about it, everybody was upset about it, now they got what they wanted, and it went viral. The Rock playing that heel role for a second, yes. I loved it. I loved it, it was wrestling,” Booker T explained on his Hall of Fame podcast via 411 Mania.

“I mean Rock, he’s the OG. You know, Roman feels like he’s at the ‘Head of the Table,' but he’s gonna navigate this whole situation. Everything is gonna go — so I like it. I like the dynamic of it.”

While plenty of folks have weighed in on how the story could go moving forward, suggesting that The Rock could turn on Reigns, Reigns could turn on The Rock, or even Rollins could turn on Rhodes in an interesting twist on the initial end of The Shield, in the end, Booker will be watching the story either way, as he wants nothing more than to see how the story plays out.

“Like I say, that’s why when this thing dropped, what did I say? ‘I’m gonna step back and see how this plays out.’ Because normally, they’ll fix it,” Booker T noted. “Normally, we’ll get to where we need to be at. That’s the way it’s been lately as far as all the PPVs go. Everything’s been like, you know, knocked out of the park. So I’m not gonna sit here and — it’s almost like the Chiefs wining. Until they lose, I’m not going to go against them.”

Will WWE ultimately stick the landing when it comes to the whole Bloodline storyline? Only time will tell, but after stacking years upon years upon years of mythology on top of the initial “Tribal Chief” idea, it's safe to say they have millions of invested fans who are eager to see how it shakes out.

Booker T on why fans Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II.

Elsewhere on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T touched on why fans want to specifically see Cody Rhodes finish his story against Roman Reigns instead of, say, Seth Rollins, who has a much more attainable title at WrestleMania 40.

In Booker's opinion, it's not so much about getting Rhodes belted up but instead the generational storyline he's attempting to tell, which has fans of all ages eagerly tuning in week after week to see how it actually shakes out.

“I don’t think people wanted to see Cody challenge Seth Rollins because that’s not the story. It’s not the story. People want to see the story completed. I could be wrong. But I think a lot of people are really invested in Cody right now. And, oh, listen to Dallas Page. And he was saying, you know, there couldn’t be a better representative for WWE right now. Then Cody Rhodes. You know, Roman Reigns has done a h*ll of a job, and he’s done a h*ll. He’s been. You know, WWE is Larry Holmes. You know, it was holding on to that title,” Booker T said via Wrestling Headlines.

“Still, I think WrestleMania night the fans gonna get exactly their money’s worth and they’re gonna love it but every bit of it like it’s I just don’t want to write to show or anything like that. But I understand exactly where everybody’s frustration is coming from everybody’s frustration. I get it. Just because of this Cody thing, so many people have been investing. And that’s what I love about the business. You know, when you get the fans can emotionally connect, emotionally get on board with a story like Cody has done and created, you know, around, completing Dusty’s dream of holding the World Heavyweight Champion, a championship that he only got a chance to hold for a few minutes before they took it away from him bad.”

Through a potent combination of hard work, willpower, and fan buy-in, Rhodes has made himself into the ultimate babyface that WWE can't overlook for other opportunities no matter how hard they try. While only time will tell if the second time is the charm for Dusty's kid at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” it's safe to say one thing that won't be lacking in the match is effort on Rhodes' end, as he is nothing if not a try hard.