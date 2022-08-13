Tony Khan has a hilarious reaction to the Jaguars preempting WWE

As, well, basically every fan of professional wrestling surely knows, Friday nights at 8 pm is when WWE’s SmackDown airs on FOX… except during football season, which is when the process of preemption starts to rear their ugly heads and fans suddenly have to scramble for when and where to watch their favorite show.

So imagine, if you will, how it must have felt for the WWE fans in the greater Jacksonville and/or Cleveland area to not only see football in place of the “Then. Now. Forever” promo, but see Tony Khan’s other family business, the Jaguars, take the field for an exhibition game.

That must have been weirdly annoying, or at least just weirdly weird, right? Well, if you’re one of those fans who decided to just watch the game anyway because you are either a fan or couldn’t find the show, imagine how much of an insult was added to the injury by seeing/fearing none other than Tony Khan, the proud owner of AEW, hit the commentary booth with Bucky Brooks and Brian Sexton to discuss his team’s prospects moving forward.

Well, guess what, Jacksonville/Cleveland fans? That’s exactly what happened, and TK took to Twitter to make light of the admittedly humorous situation.

It was great joining @BuckyBrooks and Brian Sexton on tv commentary tonight during the @Jaguars vs. @Browns game.

I know for some people tuning into FOX, I was the last person they expected to see in that timeslot tonight. Thank you to everyone who supports the Jaguars! Go Jags! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 13, 2022

Goodness, you have to give it to Khan; he certainly has a style.

Is this the last time WWE fans will have to worry about being preempted by football? Unfortunately, probably not – the 2022 NFL season is just opening up, and the next few weeks will likely be more of the same for one market or another. Then things will go more or less back to normal from September through mid-December… at least until the NCAA season slows down, and the playoffs get closer; then it’ll start all over again.