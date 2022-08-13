Swerve Strickland shows love for Hit Row’s return to WWE

In the modern professional wrestling world, everyone sort of knows everyone. Sure, some performers are lifers in WWE, AEW, NJPW, or elsewhere, but there isn’t a performer on a major promotion who doesn’t know someone who is either signed to another company or wrestled for another company before their current landing spot.

Because of this newfound freedom to connect on social media, have expansive text chains with cross-promotional compadres, and wrestle around the world for one or more promotions – depending on how Forbidden Door-friendly a promotion is – performers routinely find themselves in tag teams one month and then signed elsewhere the next, or looking for a few factions when their friends jump ship a la Flip Gordon and The Elite.

And yet, the more things change, the more they stay the same, and just because they no longer work for the same company doesn’t mean the members of Hit Row – current and former – aren’t all equally hyped to see the faction return to WWE for a SmackDown squash over some local talent. If anything, the most hyped-up fan to hear their music hit and watch the three remaining members of the faction take to the ramp was none other than Swerve Strickland, the current AEW Tag Team Champion and the former leader of the faction that also features B-Fab, Ashante Adonis, and A.J. “Top Dolla” Francis, who will presumably have to drop the All Caribbean Championship he won last month. Check out his reaction on Twitter below.

Hey, you know what they say: Hit Row is forever.