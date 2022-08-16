Trish Stratus is heading back to WWE for a string of shows

Though Trish Stratus hasn’t wrestled in a match since SummerSlam 2019, the WWE Hall of Famer unquestionably remains one of the most popular women to ever lace up her boots and step into the ring. She’s wrestled 500-plus matches, all of which took place inside the WWE Universe, and her efforts were rewarded with not one, not two, but eight stints with either the WWF or the WWE Women’s Championship belt for a grand total of an 828-day reign.

So naturally, as WWE returns to Canada for a pair of house shows in Kingston, Ontario, on August 20 and the Sunday Stunner house show in London, Ontario, on August 21, it was only right for the company to give Stratus the call to see if she wants to get in on the festivities. Check out the official release from her website as formatted for the screen by Fightful.

A stratusfaction weekend awaits! Trish Stratus will be appearing at both Saturday’s Night Main Event and Sunday Stunner during WWE’s stop in Canada this weekend. What might the WWE Hall of Famer have in store? Get your tickets today! SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT

Saturday, August 20 7:30 PM

Leon’s Centre

Kingston, ON

Get tickets » SUNDAY STUNNER

Sunday, August 21 7:00 PM

Budweiser Gardens

London, ON

Get tickets »

Now granted, according to The Wrestling Observer, the last time Stratus appeared on a Canadian house show, she didn’t actually wrestle in the ring; she cut a few angles with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley and was also the guest of honor for a special edition of “The KO Show” with Kevin Owens in Toronto. Still, if you’re a fan of the Richmond Hill, Ontario native, this has a chance to be very fun indeed.