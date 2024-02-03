As the WWE Universe went absolutely nuts over the surprise return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on SmackDown, with “The Great One” effectively kicking Cody Rhodes to the curb as the new WrestleMania 40 challenger for Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, some wondered what happened when the show went off the air, as the 20-minute segment was paid off without a word during the show's official runtime.

Well, as folks scoured social media to find fan recordings to see if Johnson had something to say, WWE made things easy by sharing the official post-show segment on social media, which included a pretty interesting promo by The Rock that was best saved for a Digital Exclusive segment.

“Well, it's become very clear and evident to The Rock that when you want to create something iconic and magical, you come to the ‘Magic City,'” The Rock announced as the crowd cheered him on. “This is a city deep in history, and ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I'm happy to tell ya, tonight, all of us, we made history tonight in Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham, I thank you, I love you: if you smell what The Rock is cooking!”

RECOMMENDED
Bayley with a text bubble reading “IYO, what happened!?” next to IYO SKY with the WrestleMania 40 logo as the background.
WWE: Bayley gets WrestleMania revenge on IYO SKY after being jumped out of Damage CTRL

Matty Breisch ·

Cody Rhodes with a text bubble reading “I still want that title, just not at WrestleMania!” next to Roman Reigns and The Rock with the WrestleMania 40 logo.
WWE: Cody Rhodes seemingly hands his WrestleMania 40 rematch with Roman Reigns off to The Rock

Matty Breisch ·

Logan Paul with a text bubble reading “Kevin Owens, I respect you but…” next to Kevin Owens with the SmackDown logo as the background.
WWE's Logan Paul has some unlikely praise for Kevin Owens, but there's a catch

Matty Breisch ·

Made history, you say? Well, while the rest of the promo was a certified nothingburger, that line alone could hold significant weight moving forward, as it indicates that this wasn't a simple staredown but the first set on “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment's” journey to South Philadelphia and a dinner for two with the “Head of the Table” at WrestleMania 40. Buckle up, folks; this is gonna be very interesting.