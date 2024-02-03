The Rock brought magic to Alabama.

As the WWE Universe went absolutely nuts over the surprise return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on SmackDown, with “The Great One” effectively kicking Cody Rhodes to the curb as the new WrestleMania 40 challenger for Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, some wondered what happened when the show went off the air, as the 20-minute segment was paid off without a word during the show's official runtime.

Well, as folks scoured social media to find fan recordings to see if Johnson had something to say, WWE made things easy by sharing the official post-show segment on social media, which included a pretty interesting promo by The Rock that was best saved for a Digital Exclusive segment.

“Well, it's become very clear and evident to The Rock that when you want to create something iconic and magical, you come to the ‘Magic City,'” The Rock announced as the crowd cheered him on. “This is a city deep in history, and ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I'm happy to tell ya, tonight, all of us, we made history tonight in Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham, I thank you, I love you: if you smell what The Rock is cooking!”

Made history, you say? Well, while the rest of the promo was a certified nothingburger, that line alone could hold significant weight moving forward, as it indicates that this wasn't a simple staredown but the first set on “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment's” journey to South Philadelphia and a dinner for two with the “Head of the Table” at WrestleMania 40. Buckle up, folks; this is gonna be very interesting.