A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

At Backlash in Puerto Rico, Zelina Vega has a chance to make WWE history. Taking the ring in front of her friends, family, and fellow countrymen against “The Eradicator” of The Judgement Day, Rhea “Bloody” Ripley, the do-it-all wrestler/manager/commentator, has a chance to become the first-ever Puerto Rican woman to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship in Puerto Rico.

Discussing the prospect of her big moment as a guest on The Bump, Vega admitted that she knows there is a lot of pressure on her shoulders heading into Backlash, but at this point in her career, she’s ready to put that responsibility on her back.

“I try to formulate my words when it comes to that question because there’s no good combination of words that could describe how I feel,” Vega said via Fightful. “I’m representing for my family, I’m representing for everyone that’s rooting for me in Puerto Rico, my family that didn’t get to see me wrestle yet in Puerto Rico, and girls like me. I feel like it’s a lot of pressure, but I’m so happy to carry that, and I’m so happy to be able to say that I’m walking into Puerto Rico of all places [for this match.] It is against Rhea ‘Bloody’ Ripley. I understand what comes with that, and it’s no easy thing to defeat her. However, the last match that I did have as a singles, I did beat her in 45 seconds, so there is that. I’m feeling good. I feel like there’s a lot of pressure, but I’m ready for it.”

Vega then noted that she has never wrestled in Puerto Rico before, which makes the idea of the match mean so much more to her.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been back there. This is actually my first time getting to perform in Puerto Rico, so there’s a lot of firsts that come with it,” Vega added. “I’m even shaking a little bit thinking about it. I’m nervous, but the excitement, it’s completely taken over me. I don’t think I’ve ever shown this kind of vulnerability as far as how much this means to me and how nervous I actually am for this. It’s a good nervous, but it’s also, like I said, I feel like I’m bringing everybody with me, and that’s a crazy thing.”

For Vega, this is her Clash at the Castle; if she can pull out the win over Ripley, it will be a defining moment in her career that lives on forever in the annals of WWE history. Fans will celebrate the win forever, WWE will immortalize the moment in promotional videos forever, and Vega may even get a custom red, white, and blue belt to celebrate the win. Unfortunately, beating Ripley is easier said than done, as, after turning in a dominant effort against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in an absolute slobberknocker for the ages, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion looks pretty darn unbeatable right now.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"It's a lot of pressure but… I'm so happy to carry that."@ZelinaVegaWWE discusses how much her upcoming #SmackDown Women's Championship Match at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico means to her. #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/h7gsDu8yGc — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2023

Zelina Vega discusses how it felt to join the lWo with Rey Mysterio.

Later in her appearance on The Bump, Zelina Vega discussed what it was like to be asked to join the lWo by Rey Mysterio alongside the rest of the members of Legado Del Fantasma. Though she obviously wasn’t wrestling when the original faction was kicking it in WCW, being asked to join the lineage of one of the more historically significant offshoots of the nWo alongside WWE Hall of Famers like Eddie Gurrero and Mysterio himself is still incredibly surreal for the former Queen of WWE.

“I think it was a lot of disbelief more than anything else,” Vega said. “There’s a lot of ‘pinch me’ moments that I’ve had in WWE and this is definitely one of them, because I think even just seeing the shirt for the first time, I couldn’t believe it. I think there was like a picture or two of my face, and my jaw was, like, completely just dropped, and it was, like, the most realistic expression of, like, ‘oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening.’ So, oh my god, it’s still weird to say out loud, and I remember it, but it’s something that will be solidified in my heart forever, so I’m genuinely grateful.”

While lWo hasn’t been particularly effective thus far in their run on SmackDown, seemingly losing every single match they’ve had against The Judgement Day, the faction is being pushed pretty darn hard by WWE, which, considering the usage of LDF before Mysterio’s involvement, is a clear upgrade.