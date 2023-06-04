With Money in the Bank rapidly approaching, Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL could soon find themselves competing as singles stars against each other with an open contract for any Women's Title in WWE.

Discussing the prospects of potentially going against each other and what it could mean for their future in the ring together by Megan Morant on the SmackDown LowDown, Bayley tried to assure the WWE Universe that the team will remain connected even if only one of them can secure the briefcase.

“Our confidence is sky high,” Bayley said. “Like I said on SmackDown, a member of Damage CTRL is walking out of that match with the briefcase.”

“Oh yeah,” SKY added. “One of us will win.”

“Yes, that’s what I’m saying,” Bayley said. “One of us will win. I have experience in these ladder matches. And as you know, I did win a Money in the Bank ladder match and went on to become the longest reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion in history, I beat Charlotte Flair in the same night. But you’re the ‘Genius of the Sky,’ and this is your first Money in the Bank ladder match, so you do have a lot to prove. And I just think that we got luck on our side and skill.”

Asked by Morant how the team plans to handle Money in the Bank since they will technically be competing against each other for the briefcase, Bayley tried to ease the increasingly visible tensions with her partner.

“We know every woman for ourselves, but we have experience,” Bayles said. “We also have experience on our side, right? Alright, we have matches to get ready for, so let’s go. I’ll show you my match; let’s go watch some tape.”

Will SKY and Bayley remain associated when Dakota Kai returns from her ACL injury in 2024? Only time will tell, but at this point, it would appear their connective tissue is beginning to fray.