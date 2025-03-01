At the 2025 Elimination Chamber, The Rock is looking for something more than an in-ring win, a spot at WrestleMania, or even the WWE Championship: he's looking for a soul to buy.

That's right, while many a fan has joked about this situation on social media, as the proposition The Rock presented on RAW to the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is rather silly, the Hollywood star, the locker room full of Superstars, and the WWE Universe are taking it very seriously, as this offer will unquestionably have WrestleMania 41 implications one way or another.

Could Rhodes accept the offer, going all-in on becoming the biggest star in the world? Sure, but what if he refuses, as a good babyface should, and another Superstar will looser morals decides to go all-in – literally – with The Rock instead, someone like CM Punk?

Crazy? Maybe so, but think about it: the “Best in the World” has said from Day 1 in the WWE Universe that he isn't here to make friends, only money, and in that regard, who better to set himself and his family up for long-term success than The Rock? He's a movie star, a GQ Man of the Year, and the owner of multiple successful ventures, from his production company to his Tequila brand and plenty more split across multiple different avenues. Punk has already dipped his toes into acting both in television and film; if he wants to get into that space, who better to help him than The Rock?

Furthermore, Punk really hasn't been a heel since returning to professional wrestling, with the “Second City Saint” at worst being a tweener in AEW and sticking largely to the righteous path in WWE. If he's going to get where he wants to be and really become a WrestleMania main eventer, one of the few honors that have alluded him so far in his wrestling career, why not give The Rock a call and see if he can do it?

Or better yet, why not have Paul Heyman make the call, who owes Punk a favor for their time together at Survivor Series: WarGames last fall? While Punk and Heyman together would be a match made in wrestling heaven, Punk serving as the emissary for The Rock would be even better, as the former could do the latter's business until they inevitably turn on each other and maybe, just maybe, duke it out in one final match.

Farfetched? Eh, maybe a little, but Punk has been talking a ton about The Rock lately, and it's largely been positive.

CM Punk has changed his tune on The Rock

Where Punk once took some of the biggest shots in professional wrestling at The Rock, with his “Boxing with God” promo still quoted by fans to this very day, in a recent appearance on Inside The Ropes, the “Best in the World” seemingly changed his tune on the “People's Champion,” noting that he now sees where he was going during their last interaction.

“I have a different perspective now than I did ten years ago, when I was working with The Rock. It was easy for everybody to say, ‘You're not here. We're grinding, we're doing this.' The schedule now is so much limited than it was ten years ago,” Punk explained via Fightful. “I can't point a finger at somebody else now and say, ‘Well, you're not here.' Plus, a guy like John Cena, to me, he's a busy dude. He's earned that right. He's stated that he's retiring; this is going to be his final run. So I'm less inclined to say, ‘You should be here doing this, doing that.' Sometimes, the tickets sell themselves when we're in these international markets, and you hear ‘John Cena retirement tour,' that's gonna put butts in seats. John Cena doesn't necessarily need to show up every week. He's busy filming a movie, and I understand that.”

Punk continued on, noting that unlike in the past, he actually appreciates when The Rock shows up, as he's created a role and character that perfectly fits that vibe.

“But there's a flip side to that coin where there is still a locker room full of pro wrestlers, and they will get a chip on their shoulder, and there will be resentment because there are people that feel, ‘Oh, I'm here every week. I'm doing this, I'm doing this.' But really, at the end of the day, I think everybody just wants to rise to that level, and along the way, yeah, we're gonna poke, we're gonna prod. We're gonna say, ‘Hey, Rock. You showed up here, how come you're not here? Why aren't you doing this?' I think the fans do that too. I think they enjoy it when they see us do it, too,” Punk noted.

“There's no denying what a giant box office star The Rock is. I think peeling back a little bit and him being ‘Final Boss' instead of being happy-go-lucky Rock, I think that is a character that can say, ‘Yeah, I'm not here all the time. Yeah, so what? I'll show up for eight minutes every six months, and it'll still be the biggest.' I think there's freedom and there's an air to play with that a little bit, and it makes it better and more real and more exciting for everybody. But yeah, p*ss off for not being here every week, guys. Come on [laughs].”

A tune changed indeed, but that doesn't necessarily mean Punk is going to change sides just yet, right? Well, wait, it gets better, as Punk actually addressed his soul at the Elimination Chamber kick-off show in Ontario.

CM Punk already joked about selling his soul to The Rock

Discussing what would happen if he didn't win the Elimination Chamber with Michael Cole at the show, Punk joked that he might just have a soul to sell to guarantee his long-term success.

“We like to keep it positive around these parts. I don't like to think about the what ifs. I've failed a lot of times in my life, on the biggest stages. I think why these people love me and why they chanted my name during my ten-year absence is because when I do fall, when I do fail, I get back up. I said it last year after I got hurt, and I missed out on WrestleMania,” Punk noted via Fightful.

“I said, ‘Well, there's always next year.' But you're right. Can I afford to say that again tomorrow night if it doesn't go my way? Am I running out of time? Will I have to call in a favor? Will I have to, I don't know, sell something? I don't know. Do I have a soul to sell, Michael Cole? Time will tell. What I know is that every time I get to lace up my boots or my [shoes] and come out here in front of this crowd is a privilege, and I'm grateful for it. I'm not gonna stop until the wheels fall off. I'm happy to be here, and tomorrow night, I'm gonna paint a violent masterpiece for all of Toronto.”

Goodness, Drew McIntyre didn't joke about selling his soul to The Rock at the kickoff show, and neither did Rhodes, who literally has that offer on the table. If WWE is already sewing these seeds now, what kind of wildness could happen should Punker actually cash in on the deal?