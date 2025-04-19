Just before WrestleMania 41 opened up, Paul “Triple H” Levesque gathered WWE's collection of Luchadors, including an injured Rey Mysterio, to announce a major shakeup to the professional wrestling landscape: WWE was purchasing Lucha Libre AAA.

That's right, not too long after announcing a joint show in LA this summer, Levesque revealed the purchase, taking to social media to formally share the deal with fans who didn't watch the pre-show.

“A partnership that will benefit the entire world of sports-entertainment. Lucha Libre AAA has been a cultural mainstay in Mexico and the home to many WWE Superstars,” Levesque wrote. “This partnership will guarantee that AAA remains the premier destination for wrestling in Mexico. A special thank you as well to Patrick Dooley & Kevin Rohnke from TKO Group for helping to make this possible. Get ready for these two worlds to collide soon… The future flies here.”

What does this purchase mean for the wrestlers currently under contract like El Hijo del Vikingo? What does this mean for WWE acts like the Lucha Brothers, who came up through AAA? And what does this mean for AAA as a whole? While fans don't know just yet, the news has taken the wrestling world by storm and will be a topic of conversation moving forward.

Dave Meltzer comments on AAA selling to WWE

Discussing WWE's decision to buy Lucha Libre AAA, or AAA's decision to sell to WWE, depending on how you look at it, Dave Meltzer took to social media to discuss the pairing, noting that it's been in the works for a while.

“We'll talk about AAA sale to WWE,” Meltzer wrote. “This is not out of nowhere. Been worked on for a LONG time.”

While this is unquestionably a developing story, which fans will learn more about at the official post-show presser and over the next few days as more news trickles out, for now, Lucha Libre and wrestling period just changed in a major way and fans have to settle into this new reality whether they like it or not.