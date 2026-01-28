Less than a week left for one of the biggest WWE PLEs of the year, WWE this year is set to host their first Royal Rumble outside of North America. Starting the Road to WrestleMania, the Stamford-based promotion is now set to host the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Every year, the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches get a World title shot at WrestleMania. While Cody Rhodes won the 2023 and 2024 editions, Jey Uso won the 2025 Rumble edition. Rhea Ripley and Bayley won the 2023 and 2025 editions, while Charlotte Flair emerged victorious in 2the 025 edition.

Following a similar format, this year, 30 men and women are set to compete in the Royal Rumble match for a similar prize. Royal Rumble 2026 is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026, at the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Confirmed Men's Royal Rumble 2026 participants so far

Here are 15 confirmed men's participants for the 2026 Royal Rumble:

Article Continues Below

Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Penta, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, Je'Von Evans, and Oba Femi. While these are names confirmed for now, 15 more participants are expected to show up during the PLE as surprise entrants.

Confirmed Women's Royal Rumble 2026 participants so far

Here are 17 confirmed women's participants for the 2026 Royal Rumble:

Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Bayley, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Giulia, Maxxine Dupri, and Becky Lynch. Similar to the men's list, these are the 17 names confirmed for now; 13 more participants are expected to show up during the PLE as surprise entrants.