Despite her role as a heel on the main roster, WWE star and former women's tag-team champion Kairi Sane has been able to maintain her popularity amongst the fans. A recent video from the promotion's ongoing European tour now going viral, showcased Sane involved in an extremely hilarious moment.

At the recently held WWE live show on Jan. 13, 2026, at the SAP Arena in Mannheim, Baden-Württemberg, fans saw Alexa Bliss & Dragon Lee successfully defeat Kofi Kingston & Asuka. Despite being aided by Xavier Woods and Sane from the ringside, the heels failed to secure the victory. In the clip now going viral from the match, Sane is seen taking and chewing a fan's sign on instructions from Woods. However, guided by guilt, Sane proceeded to take out the nibbled fan sign and hand it back to the fan.

What did I just saw😭😭😭😭😭😭 KAIRIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII😭😭😭😭😭😭 This made my week.😭😭😭😭😭 What a unique way to sign a picture.😭😭😭😭😭😭 Never change @KAIRI_official 😂😂😂🫶❤️🏴‍☠️🌊#KairiSane #PiratePrincess pic.twitter.com/yOY2gSKGQ4 — Maul (@AsukaEnforcer) January 13, 2026

A former tag-team champion with Asuka, the duo recently lost their titles to the team of Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky on the January 5th, 2026, episode of Monday Night RAW.

Why did Kairi Sane return to WWE in 2023?

Following an extremely successful NXT run and a memorable main-roster tenure, Kairi Sane parted ways with WWE and made her way back to New Japan Pro Wrestling, where she won the IWGP Women's Championship. However, following a loss to Mercedes Moné, she made her way back to WWE. In a report from 2023, Dave Meltzer addressed the reasons behind Sane's return.

“Regarding the return of Kairi Sane, the basic issue is that she was and still is very close to Rossy Ogawa. Bushiroad wanted her exclusive. She wanted to work more dates, but Bushiroad wanted exclusivity regarding the more dates which would also mean more money. Other things also came up, as mentioned last week. She then talked about returning to WWE and had thoughts about returning, particularly with the success Sky has had there. She talked with those close to her who supported her leaving with the idea that if she doesn’t, she later in life would always have questions or regrets about it. She also felt things for her would be better with Levesque in charge of creative.”