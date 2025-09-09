It is obvious that WWE star CM Punk is happy that his wife, AJ Lee, has returned to the company after a 10-year hiatus, and he celebrated it with the help of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Punk took to his Instagram Stories to share a backstage photo with Styles and Lee. Of course, if you take Styles' first name and Lee's last, you get “AJ Lee.” Punk was quick to point that out, writing their names in front of them to make his wife's ring name.

CM PUNK LMAOOOO#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/E4noo1PdKA — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) September 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans likely got a kick out of Punk's post. He appears over the moon to have Lee back in WWE. He has been back for almost two years, and she has not made her comeback until now.

CM Punk and AJ Lee will team up at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Lee's first match back will be in a mixed tag team bout. She will team up with Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, a fellow married couple.

It is the latest chapter in Punk and Rollins' long history. They have had several matches against each other, but Lynch only recently inserted herself into the equation.

Now, Lee will even the odds against Rollins and Lynch. Lee reportedly signed a “multi-year, full-time” contract with WWE, meaning she is back for the long haul.

Perhaps she will begin a singles feud against Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Having a “full-time” contract also opens the door to countless other feuds.

Lee is a former two-time Divas Champion, a belt that has since been retired. Her second reign lasted a record-setting 295 days before she lost to a debuting Paige (aka Saraya).

She made her debut in WWE in 2009 as part of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), the company's developmental brand. Lee then made her main roster debut in 2011.

During her hiatus, Lee wrote her memoir, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules. Additionally, she wrote comic books and scripts for TV and movie projects.