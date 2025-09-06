For the first time in a decade, AJ Lee stepped foot in a WWE ring to help her husband, CM Punk.

Now granted, this might have just been the least well-kept secret in professional wrestling history, with WWE's merch team spoiling it, and every reporter worth their salt having something to say about the potential fireworks a Lee appearance could bring to the Second City.

But to WWE's credit, they pulled it off, with Becky Lynch giving Punker a hard time once more in the main event of John Cena's final SmackDown, only for Lee to make the save, leaving fans with an image of the real-life couple embracing as the lasting image of the show.

Things we love to see 🥹@cmpunk pic.twitter.com/SdwtWk3tqJ — WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

You know what they say: never underestimate what Punk has up his sleeve in front of his hometown fans.

With new PLE WrestlePalooza rapidly approaching, WWE needed to cook up something great to really get fans' collective attention, especially since the show was basically designed to go head-to-head with AEW All Out and take a few eyes away from Tony Khan's company. While WWE has already dropped a number of major matches in 2025, bringing back Lee for her first match since 2015, in a mixed tag match with Punk, Lynch, and Seth Rollins, no less, certainly falls into that category.