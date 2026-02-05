Last month, on Jan. 31, 2026, wrestling veteran AJ Styles retired from pro-wrestling after losing against Gunther at the Royal Rumble. Following a critically acclaimed match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Styles left the ring, leaving behind an open-ended message regarding his retirement.

However, days later, he appeared on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, and engaged in a candid conversation with McMahon. Styles further shared a hilarious story involving Austin Theory, calling him “dad.”

“You know what I get a thrill out of? And it’s kind of funny, they call me ‘Uncle Al.’ That’s a cool thing, like ‘I trust ya, you’re family dude.’ I will say this, Austin Theory calls me dad; he’s the only one. It was my fault because I said, ‘Austin, I’m old enough to be your father.’ My fault.”

While Styles is aged 48-years, Theory is 20-years younger than him and is currently aged 28-years. The former United States Champion is currently involved in an alliance with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Paul Heyman as part of The Vision on Monday Night RAW.

AJ Styles addresses his wrestling return chances after recent retirement

In the same interview on What's Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Styles opened up about the chances of his comeback after his retirement at the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE.

“I don't know. I don't know. Never say never, right? That's the saying. I think everybody's allowed at least once to come out of retirement. I'm not saying that I'll do it anytime soon. What if my son wrestles? The opportunity to tag with him once, you never know. So, there'll be a time when the gloves never go back on. It may be now, but we'll see,” Styles stated.